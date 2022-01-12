Lorena native Mia Orosco Kelso returns as Waco Symphony guest violinist

To no one's surprise who has heard her perform over the years in Waco, Kelso will show her classical and fiddle sides at the Jan. 20 concert. On the classical side, she'll play Camille Saint-Saens’ "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso," a piece originally written to conclude a violin concerto, but which proved such an audience-pleaser that it now often stands alone.

On the fiddle side, she'll return to the Waco Hall stage later in the concert to play fiddle numbers with a small combo which will include her husband Gavin on bass.

Those with sharp eyes may notice she will play on a different instrument. Her violin uses metal-wound strings, a core string wrapped by another, while her fiddle has single steel strings that lie slightly closer to the fingerboard. Classical playing often aims at a warmer, resonant sound from the strings, which wound strings enable, while there's more of an immediate attack needed from a fiddle. "You need good arm muscles to play fiddle," Kelso said.

Fiddle players also anticipate their notes by a fraction of a beat, which pulls them forward into the piece, and generally speaking, once a fiddler starts, there's no looking back. "Once you kick off, you go," she said.