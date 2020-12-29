Low-key Waco New Year's Eve offers music, comedy

It’s oh-so 2020: The year that so many want to see gone will have fewer public celebrations to do so.
Due to measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, large indoor New Year’s Eve celebrations are largely absent locally, with masking and social distancing the norm at many venues.
Still, there’s live music and even a tad of live comedy this weekend to say goodbye to a year that will go down in history — even as we try to forget it.
For country singer-songwriter David Adam Byrnes, who plays out the old year and brings in the new one with his three-piece band Thursday night at Smiley’s Melody Ranch, the year ahead holds the promise of enough consistency to build momentum from his new music.
Byrnes, an Arkansas native who relocated to Texas in 2018 by way of Nashville, released the title cut from his new album “Neon Town” in April and saw it go to No. 1 in Texas before following up with the album itself in October, with pandemic-related cancellations punctuating his spring and summer touring.
The delays were the latest irritations in a rising music career that saw Byrnes find a musical home in Texas after 11 years as a Nashville songwriter. What he termed a bad record deal complicated his years in Nashville before realizing the traditional country he liked to write and play, a sound planted in his soul by the likes of Merle Haggard and George Jones, had an affinity to what was going on in Texas.
An opening gig for Texas country star Cody Johnson confirmed it and Byrnes connected with Johnson’s producer Trent Willmon, who agreed to work with Byrnes on his next album. Willmon and Texas country star Aaron Watson urged Byrnes to move to Texas, which he did. “Working with Trent was more the validation that I could do the country music I wanted to do,” he said, speaking by phone this week from Edmond, Oklahoma. The Byrnes-Willmon collaboration led to hits “Beer Bucket List” and “I Can Give You One,” but legal issues and then the pandemic complicated any momentum from their success.
Byrnes and his band were able to find gigs through the year and with the hope of a spring with fewer COVID-19 disruptions, Byrnes is pushing forward. “I’m not the kind to sit around and pout. I want to know ‘How do we fix this?’ I grew up in a blue-collar house and you just figure out how to do things.”
For Byrnes, the fixing comes in his music. “It’s obviously traditional country, but I call it country with a kick. I’m not a sit-behind-the-microphone kind of guy.”
- Texas country music provided by Kenny Orts and his No Chance band will welcome the new year at McGregor’s 5-J Dance Hall, beginning at 10 p.m. Orts and No Chance play country from the late 1970s to early 1990s flavored with rock ’n’ roll from that period.
- Vintage Beatles rock-and-roll from tribute group Beatlemania 64 provides the musical background for the changing of the year at a New Year’s Eve McGregor Lions Club fundraiser at McGregor’s Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. Admission is $125 and includes a steak dinner. Deadline for reservations, however, is Wednesday, Dec. 30.
- Comedy fans can laugh at the past year on Saturday when Brazos Theatre’s improv comedy troupe hosts a “Goodbye 2020” show at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 7524 Bosque Blvd. In-person admission is $15 a person up to $90 for a six-person table.
- Other Waco New Year’s Eve shows with live music feature CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish with her father Classie Ballou at The Crying Shame, 7020 Sanger Ave.; North of Navasota at Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway; Dos Guyz at Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road; and The Bill & Phil Show at Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road.
- New Year’s Eve revelers with too much to drink will have to secure their own safe way home as Waco Transit this year will not offer its Safe Ride Home program.