Low-key Waco New Year's Eve offers music, comedy

It’s oh-so 2020: The year that so many want to see gone will have fewer public celebrations to do so.

Due to measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, large indoor New Year’s Eve celebrations are largely absent locally, with masking and social distancing the norm at many venues.

Still, there’s live music and even a tad of live comedy this weekend to say goodbye to a year that will go down in history — even as we try to forget it.

For country singer-songwriter David Adam Byrnes, who plays out the old year and brings in the new one with his three-piece band Thursday night at Smiley’s Melody Ranch, the year ahead holds the promise of enough consistency to build momentum from his new music.

Byrnes, an Arkansas native who relocated to Texas in 2018 by way of Nashville, released the title cut from his new album “Neon Town” in April and saw it go to No. 1 in Texas before following up with the album itself in October, with pandemic-related cancellations punctuating his spring and summer touring.