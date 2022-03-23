Lyle Lovett, acoustic band join Waco Symphony Orchestra

Texas singer-songwriter and actor Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group sold out the Waco Hippodrome at his last local performance two years ago, and they'll return Monday night for the much larger venue of Waco Hall.

And while Lovett's acclaimed Acoustic Group will back him as before, Monday's show adds musical support from an ensemble much bigger than Lovett's Large Band: the Waco Symphony Orchestra.

Lovett will team with the WSO in a pops concert added last fall to the orchestra's season and as such isn't included in the concerts covered by season tickets. The combination, however, is finding its audience. As of midweek, only single tickets were left on the floor and parts of the first balcony, with the hall's second balcony the best place to find two or more seats together.

The Waco show closes a three-city Texas leg of Lovett's tour that started in January, with concerts in Galveston and New Braunfels preceding Waco. Lovett, a Klein native, winds up that tour April 8 and 9 at Dallas' Majestic Theatre.

The Texas/Americana performer has collaborated with symphonies before, playing in pre-pandemic years with the likes of the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra. The WSO will back him and his acoustic players on two or three songs on both halves of Monday's concert, said WSO Music Director Stephen Heyde.

Heyde said the orchestral arrangements deepen the musical support to Lovett's songs, but show the Waco Symphony's range as well. "People may have heard Lyle Lovett perform, but they haven't heard him before with an orchestra," he said. "Bravo to him for sharing his gift with a wider audience."

Lovett's Acoustic Group also will accompany him Monday night, a flexible ensemble that in the past has included bassist Viktor Krauss, fiddler Luke Bulla, guitarist/mandolinist/vocalist Jeff White and dobro player Josh Swift. Efforts to interview Lovett before his Waco show were unsuccessful.

Waco also is the destination of one of Lovett's longtime friends and collaborators, Robert Earl Keen, who will perform a Brazos Nights concert in June on Keen's farewell to touring. Like Keen, Lovett has defied easy pigeonholing as a Texas musician, one well-versed in Texas songwriting and well-acquainted with a Lone Star circuit of bars and honkytonks, but never a "hat act" nor active in the Red Dirt movement that dominated and shaped the Texas country music scene in the 2000s.

His songs and compositions stretch across the range of American music, encompassing folk, country, blues, gospel, rhythm-and-blues, jazz, pop and more. He's won four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association's first Trailblazer Award and has been a Texas State Musician. A longtime horse aficionado, Lovett also is a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Lovett broke into the Texas music scene in the 1980s after graduating from Texas A&M University, where, like fellow Aggie Keen, he got his start playing area clubs and bars as an A&M student. He won attention for country albums such as "Pontiac," "Joshua Judges Ruth" and "The Road To Ensenada," but soon broadened in musical styles, film and television music, and acting. He has 14 albums to his credit, six of which are certified gold.

Among his best known songs are "She's No Lady," "Cowboy Man," "That's Right (You're Not From Texas)," "Simple Song," "My Baby Don't Tolerate," "Natural Forces" and "If I Had a Boat," but he's written extensively for film as well, composing songs and providing vocal tracks for more than two dozen films and television series, most famously performing with Randy Newman on "You've Got a Friend in Me" for 1995's "Toy Story." Lovett has acted in as many films and television episodes as well.

Monday's audience also may hear new songs from Lovett's anticipated May release, his first album of original work since 2007. May also will feature a vinyl re-release of his 1992 album "Joshua Judges Ruth," marking its 30th anniversary.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.