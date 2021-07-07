Marcia Ball ready to rock local audiences

Ball’s return to touring — August finds her and the band revisiting some favorite venues in New England — shifts gears from a year that saw a lot of work on and around her house as well as a new family member in the form of an adopted three-year-old Australian shepherd named Sadie.

“They told us Sadie was not housebroken, which was a little concerning, but we found out it was more she was a kennel dog and didn’t want to come into the house,” Ball explained. “So we basically moved outside and took meals on the patio.”

The musician said she and her husband Gordon Fowler, a painter and artist, “did OK” during their pandemic layover and co-writing a musical on Texas politics with Austin writer Lawrence Wright — her first attempt at musical writing — kept creative juices flowing.

She’s excited at getting back to her music, however, and her audience Saturday night will find some new songs worked into an evening of old favorites. Most of her five-piece band came back from their various pandemic ventures except her longtime bass player, Don Bennett, who decided to hang up touring.

Filling his place will be a familiar name to some in Waco: bassist Michael Archer, husband of Austin keyboardist and former Waco resident Emily Gimble. “We expect to see many Gimbles in the audience,” Ball chuckled. “We’re really happy to get back ... I hope people haven’t gotten stiff and forgotten how to dance.”

