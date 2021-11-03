Marty Haggard heads Bosque songwriting contest

Singer-songwriter Marty Haggard, son of country icon Merle Haggard, will judge the finalists of the Texas Troubadour Songwriting Classic on Saturday at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive in Clifton.

Haggard played in his father’s band in the early 1980s, charting five singles and winning a 1985 Academy of Country Music nomination for Best New Male Vocalist. Haggard has recorded six albums, including two country gospel albums and two tributes to his father’s music.

He will hear the competition’s five finalists starting at 6 p.m., then choose two who will return to the stage for a final song. After the audience selects this year’s People’s Choice Award, with its $500 prize, Haggard will announce his selections for Song of the Year and the Texas Troubadour live performance award. Winner of the classic’s Song of the Year will receive $500 while the Texas Troubadour winner receives $1,500.

This year’s finalists are Blake Dagley of Midlothian, Sadie Self of Ovalo, Zac Clifton of Wharton, Bill Sibley of Cleburne and Amy Taylor of Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Doors open at 5 p.m. with food and beverages for sale. General admission tickets are $25 with reserved table seating at $50 and $75; tickets are available online at bosqueartscenter.org.

