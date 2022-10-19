MCC jazz vocalist, professor to sing ‘Swan Songs’ Friday

Jazz vocalist and songwriter Beth Ullman won’t be retiring from McLennan Community College until next spring, but she’s taking the time Friday for a musical farewell of sorts she’s calling “Swan Songs.”

While the concert means a goodbye in some sense, it’s a hello again in another: Her MCC show on Friday reunites the combo that performed with her last spring to showcase her album “After the Rain” — guitarist Mitch Watkins, drummer Tom Brechtlein and bassist John Fremgen, all from Austin; and longtime MCC colleague and collaborator, keyboardist Bill Howard.

“They’re all A-team players — good, solid musicians,” Ullman said, delighted that they could return to perform with her. Ullman, 67, has taught voice, vocal improvisation and piano at MCC for 29 years, coming from the Austin area where she still continues to perform. She also leads the student jazz vocal ensemble formed each semester, a group that some students have nicknamed “the happy band” for her upbeat spirit and approach.

The concert will reprise some of the songs from last spring’s concert and premiere new ones she’s written since then with collaborator Dave Morgan. Ullman teamed with the Ohio-based Morgan on “After the Rain” and the partnership has continued through the music she’s currently writing. “We have this incredible symbiosis,” she said. The new material has “more groove” to it and comes out of her personal experience.

After teaching nearly three decades at MCC and 26 years of living in Waco, Ullman said a personal need for change — a “small, still voice” — is driving her decision to retire and move back to Austin. “I left Austin to come here and I don’t regret a single moment of it ... but I still want to be as good as I want to be,” she said. Ullman still performs with the jazz vocal trio the Beat Divas, whose two other members are based in Austin.

She’s relished her time teaching and mentoring students over the years, though observes that MCC’s music industry students have changed over that time. Roughly three quarters are studying audio technology and students don’t arrive with as much background or experience in sight reading or ear training, though the level of talent is still high.

Some of her past and present students as well as colleagues and fans will attend Friday’s concert, which will focus on the music. Ullman said the closing song of a set often is called the “swan song,” hence her concert’s name, but it won’t be her last performance in Waco. She’s already been invited to perform with the Waco Jazz Orchestra for its February show.