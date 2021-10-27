MCC vocalist Beth Ullman joined by jazz players in album preview

McLennan Community College vocal instructor Beth Ullman put a COVID-19 slowdown of her schedule last year to good use, writing new music and recording an album during a time when pandemic protection measures shut down or slowed down venues and school functions.

She shows off the result of her writing and recording Thursday night in a free concert with the Austin musicians backing her on the album, “After The Rain,” who will share their professional experiences with students and others present at the concert.

Ullman, who teaches jazz and pop singing at MCC in addition to performing at jazz venues in Austin and Central Texas, got back into the groove of writing again as the pandemic altered her teaching and performance schedules, with the unexpected death of her former partner and ex-husband Rich Harney in 2020 a catalyst. His death brought her back in touch with songs they had written together and that led to new music. “His passing literally flipped a switch for me,” she said.

She found other collaborators with time on their hands as well and they contributed their talents, often from distance and online. She reunited with bassist and collaborator Dave Morgan to write and arrange the original songs on the album, with guitarist/producer/music instructor Mitch Watkins playing guitar on and producing the album.