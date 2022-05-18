Memories of DJ Screw's friends shape book on Houston pioneer

Voices of more than 100 friends and family of Houston rapper Robert Davis Jr., best known as DJ Screw, can be heard in the new book “DJ Screw: A Life In Slow Revolution.”

That’s intentional, said its author, Lance Scott Walker. “Most of his (success) was by word of mouth and by the underground. DJ Screw never had a real marketing team behind him until Bigtyme Recordz,” he said in a recent phone interview from New York. Walker will be in Waco on Monday for a book signing at Hype Waco, 715 Lake Air Drive, at 5 p.m.

Walker’s biography is the first on the Houston rapper, whose trademark “chopped and screwed” style became a hallmark of the Houston rap scene in the 1990s which later exploded into national recognition.

Walker, a Galveston native, grew up during the rise of that scene as groups like the Geto Boys and Royal Flush became national names. He covered some of it as a reporter with the Houston Chronicle, but his idea for a biography on DJ Screw evolved from his book project “Houston Rap” with Chronicle photographer Peter Best, which started around 2008.

In doing interviews for that book, the Houston reporter found DJ Screw’s name surfacing time and again even though the rapper had died from a codeine overdose years earlier in 2000. “(Screw) just emerged as an enigmatic figure. People lit up when they talked about him,” he said.

After finishing “Houston Rap,” Walker decided it was time to put Screw’s story down into a book and, by then, many of those closest to the rapper were willing to participate.

The book follows Screw’s rise from his hometown in Smithville to life in Houston, his growing fame built on the tape cassettes he would mix and master of local artists, “chopping” rhythms into tracks, layering freestyle rap breaks into them, then slowing them to emphasize words, phrases or beats, creating a “chopped and screwed” style in the process. Walker noted, however, that only tracks that Screw worked with can be called “chopped and screwed,” with “slowed and chopped” the appropriate description for non-Screw tracks.

Walker organized his book roughly on the places around Houston where Screw lived in his life, with quotes from those in his life telling much of the story. In the process, “DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution” captures the flavor of the emerging Houston music scene, which developed its own personality.

Growing largely on its own away from the more developed, visible and marketed rap and hip-hop scenes of the East and West Coasts, Houston musicians like Screw pulled themselves up largely by their own shoestrings, writing, recording, mixing, producing and distributing their music themselves. Houston artists usually were independents as a result and often stayed in the Houston area, causing a creative community to gel over time.

Screw’s work ethic, approachability and willingness to help others climb the ladder of the music industry endeared him to those around him, which make those voices all the more authentic in telling his story, Walker said. “This book is really for the people who knew Screw,” he said.

