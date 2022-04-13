Michael W. Smith returns to Waco with ‘authentic’ piano-driven show

When Christian singer-songwriter-composer Michael W. Smith brought his "A Million Lights" tour to First Woodway Baptist Church four years ago, he brought a full band and an audiovisual show as part of the package.

He returns to First Woodway on April 22 with a slimmed down concert that's essentially Smith and a piano, titled, not surprisingly, "A Night at the Piano."

The reason? Smith at the piano was the moment most fans remembered best from his live shows. Even though the veteran singer and worship leader always worked to make his concerts bigger and better, feedback from those shows invariably found audiences liked the smaller, intimate moments. "I thought, really? I spent all that stuff for nothing? But people just want something authentic," he said in a recent phone interview from his home near Nashville.

Not like those fans had to twist his arm for a smaller, more personal show, though. "I just love the unplugged thing. I always have. I usually do some in every show," he said. At the same time, there's a little more pressure involved when it's just you and your piano under the spotlight. "There you are — it's all on you," Smith said. "It's very spontaneous. You have to read the audience to feel what they want. It's a little risky."

Well, maybe. Risk of a misstep with the audience seems pretty small for one of the most beloved writers and performers in contemporary Christian music, whose career spans more than three decades, more than 30 albums recorded, 18 million albums sold, three Grammy Awards and membership in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Most of those songs Smith wrote at the piano, he noted.

His worship songs are mainstays for churches around the world and with more fan favorites than time to play them all, a more spontaneous concert is somewhat freeing for Smith. "I can pick songs I love that I never get to sing. It's a little old school," he said.

He comes to Waco with a new, recently released single created as a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, "Cry For Hope." It's more cinematic sounding than his usual pop style, he said. "It's a very emotional piece of music. I love writing things like that," he said."It's like (the theme to the Holocaust film) 'Schindler's List,' a bit sad, but with a little bit of hope."

Last year, Smith marked the 20th anniversary of his popular "Worship" album with a new "Worship Forever" album, complete with full orchestrations and recorded live. Though two years of the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined much of his touring and concerts, he managed to keep busy writing and recording.

Still, he found himself in need of a three-month sabbatical from work and retired to his farm, with little on the itinerary but walking around the property and thinking. "I spent a lot of time being quiet," Smith said. That quiet time recharged his creative juices as did his realization that an established career meant he didn't have to continually write, record and release any more. "I learned not to panic," he said. "When you realize you don't have to compete with younger people coming up, it frees you up."

