Molly Hatchet rocks, Skynyrd tribute brings Cherokee Rose connection to Waco show

Molly Hatchet, the Southern rock band supposedly named after a murderous 19th century prostitute, rolls into The Backyard Saturday night with the sound that fueled many a high school soundtrack of the 1980s.

That sound, with guitarist Bobby Ingram and vocalist Jimmy Elkins leading the way for the five-man band, continues to rumble today as the group recently released the live “Battleground,” a double CD/triple vinyl album.

The album numbers 15 for the group, dating back to Molly Hatchet’s 1979 debut “Molly Hatchet,” the first of its three million-selling albums. “Flirtin’ With Disaster” remains its top-seller with more than two million copies sold.

The band’s current lineup of Ingram, Elkins, keyboardist John Galvin, drummer Shawn Beamer and bassist Tim Lindsey continue to play and tour well into the band’s fourth decade. The last original member of the Florida rock band died last year.

Opening for Molly Hatchet is another dose of southern rock, delivered by Dallas-based Lone Star Skynyrd and the Saturday night show means a return to Central Texas for guitarist John Swanner, who played with the country band Cherokee Rose from 1985 to 1997.