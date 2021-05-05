Music wave washes Waco weekend

What a difference a year — or maybe a COVID-19 vaccine — makes.
After a spring 2020 where most Waco music venues were shuttered or silent, live music and their audiences are making noise again.
This weekend is the noisiest, or most musical, in about a year with a major sold-out rap show by Nelly; a three-day country music festival sporting six bands and crowd-drawing Texas acts; a local Holly Tucker show; and live jazz.
For those craving live music after pandemic restrictions, it’s something to sing about — or listen to someone else sing.
Nelly, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out.
In the time it took people to say or think, “Nelly? In Waco?,” this concert sold out. Well, more like less than a day, but that proved too fast for many fans of the Austin-born, St. Louis-raised rapper, singer and actor.
Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner (“Dilemma,” “Hot In Herre,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather”) comes to Waco after a Wednesday night show in The Colony and only a handful of shows scheduled for this summer.
One HOT Music Festival, Friday through Sunday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $45 day of show, $75 two-day pass.
A coronavirus shutdown last spring forced cancellation of the Cody Johnson concert at the Extraco Events Center, but this year’s return expands the music to three days and six artists in an outdoor setting.
Koe Wetzel heads the first night’s concert, which features Pecos & the Rooftops and Austin Meade as opening acts.
Parker McCollum caps night No. 2 and its opening act of Flatland Cavalry.
Spanish-language band La Fiera de Ojinaga will close the three-day festival.
Gates open at 6 p.m. each night with the music starting at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are sold out, but two-day passes at $75 and single concert tickets are still available.
The festival is outdoors, which will allow people space for social distancing and the option of wearing a mask. Those attending may bring folding chairs for seating, but purses and bags brought on to the grounds must be transparent.
Holly Tucker with opening act KCD Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Waco country singer Holly Tucker follows a show in Temple last week with a hometown performance, playing Saturday night with Central Texas’ KCD Band as opener.
Calabria Foti and Bob McChesney with the Waco Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $15.
Jazz and pop singer Calabria Foti and her trombone-playing husband Bob McChesney will perform their program of jazz standards with the Waco Jazz Orchestra that was scheduled last spring before coronavirus shutdowns canceled it.
They’re back with selections from the Great American Songbook, plus a few new arrangements, in one of the first concerts at the Waco Hippodrome in more than a year.