Music wave washes Waco weekend

What a difference a year — or maybe a COVID-19 vaccine — makes.

After a spring 2020 where most Waco music venues were shuttered or silent, live music and their audiences are making noise again.

This weekend is the noisiest, or most musical, in about a year with a major sold-out rap show by Nelly; a three-day country music festival sporting six bands and crowd-drawing Texas acts; a local Holly Tucker show; and live jazz.

For those craving live music after pandemic restrictions, it’s something to sing about — or listen to someone else sing.

Nelly, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out.

In the time it took people to say or think, “Nelly? In Waco?,” this concert sold out. Well, more like less than a day, but that proved too fast for many fans of the Austin-born, St. Louis-raised rapper, singer and actor.

Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner (“Dilemma,” “Hot In Herre,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather”) comes to Waco after a Wednesday night show in The Colony and only a handful of shows scheduled for this summer.