Musician pays solo tribute to Prince with purple piano in Waco show

For years, musician Marshall Charloff has played the music of pop legend Prince as the frontman of the Minneapolis-based tribute band the Purple xPeRIeNCE, which he cofounded with Matt Fink of Prince’s band The Revolution.

His solo show Marshall Charloff and the Purple Piano, which he will stage Friday at The Backyard, may cover some of the same musical territory he did as part of a full band, but offers a new dimension and audience experience, he said in a recent phone interview.

There are the classic hits — “Purple Rain,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Darling Nikki,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and many more from the legendary musician’s extensive catalog — plus ballads and instrumentals that work better with a single musician than an ensemble.

That’s supplemented with transitions and arrangements that Charloff, a guitarist and keyboardist, has written himself. Then there’s the tightrope experience of a solo performer onstage. “I’m alone with my piano. I’ve interpreted all those songs by myself,” he said. “There’s nowhere to hide. On some visceral level, the audience has to appreciate rawness.”