Musician pays solo tribute to Prince with purple piano

For years, musician Marshall Charloff has played the music of pop legend Prince as the frontman of the Minneapolis-based tribute band the Purple xPeRIeNCE, which he cofounded with Matt Fink of Prince’s band The Revolution.
His solo show Marshall Charloff and the Purple Piano, which he will stage Friday at The Backyard, may cover some of the same musical territory he did as part of a full band, but offers a new dimension and audience experience, he said in a recent phone interview.
There are the classic hits — “Purple Rain,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Darling Nikki,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and many more from the legendary musician’s extensive catalog — plus ballads and instrumentals that work better with a single musician than an ensemble.
That’s supplemented with transitions and arrangements that Charloff, a guitarist and keyboardist, has written himself. Then there’s the tightrope experience of a solo performer onstage. “I’m alone with my piano. I’ve interpreted all those songs by myself,” he said. “There’s nowhere to hide. On some visceral level, the audience has to appreciate rawness.”
In addition to his performances with Purple xPeRIeNCE, Charloff met Prince several times in his career, dating back to one of his earliest albums, “94 East.” “I knew Prince and had many interactions with him,” he said.
Charloff developed his solo show over the months that COVID-19 disruptions chilled the touring calendar for the Purple xPeRIeNCE. He drew his inspiration from Prince’s 2016 solo tour “The Piano and the Microphone,” the last tour by the pop and rock icon. It’s proven popular enough that Charloff has been invited to play it for a five-month stand in Las Vegas.
Charloff’s experience as a duo piano performer attuned him to interacting with an audience, he said, and his 90-minute Prince tribute encourages that.
“(Prince’s music) is a communal experience,” he said, noting that fans always have sung along even if the band onstage couldn’t hear over their own sound. “In the full band, (fans) are probably singing and at the top of their lungs, but we couldn’t hear them.”
This time, they can hear themselves along with Charloff. “We all know the songs. We all bleed purple,” he said.