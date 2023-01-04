Nashville player Dave Innis settles into downtown Waco routine

The cozy confines of downtown Waco’s Stay Classy Waco bar seem far removed from the stadiums and arenas that Nashville musician Dave Innis played when a pianist for country band Restless Heart, but he’s more than delighted with the change.

For someone who’s spent a lifetime connecting with audiences, the chance to build community with music and face-to-face interactions has him in a sweet spot, one beyond the bench of a new Petrof parlor grand piano, whose sound glistens as much as its finish.

Innis is becoming familiar on a personal basis for scores of Waco residents two years after he and his wife Adrienne intentionally moved here from Nashville, playing with various singers and musicians at local venues and multiple times at First Woodway Baptist Church. For the Innises, Waco has provided the perfect scale, people and connections for their post-Nashville life.

The 63-year-old musician starts a new phase Thursday in what he terms his “semi-retirement” with what Stay Classy Waco’s owners are calling a musical residency: weekly Thursday appearances for happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., and rotating Friday and Saturday night appearances from 8 to 10 p.m.

In Stay Classy’s owners Katie and Jacob Green, Innis and Adrienne have found twin spirits who love live music and connecting with people, so when he suggested the idea of a regular gig at the downtown Austin Avenue club, they jumped at the offer.

“We had a deal: They built me a stage and I brought my piano,” he laughed. Innis, ever the professional, brought more than a piano to reach his audience, installing speakers calibrated to pipe his piano and vocals to the back of the room without overwhelming table conversations.

For Katie Green, Innis brings much more than considerable musicianship and a genre-spanning repertoire far beyond the Restless Heart catalog. There’s a warm charisma that pulls listeners in. “He really commands the room,” she observed.

Innis is best known for his years with the country band Restless Heart, a familiar name on country music charts in the 1980s and ’90s with such eminently singable hits as “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Fast Movin’ Train” “That Rock Won’t Roll” and “You Can Depend on Me.”

He stepped away from the band for about 10 years in 1992, but rejoined when it reunited and measures his time with the band in decades. Beyond that, the Berklee College of Music graduate also has considerable experience as a staff writer with Warner Chappell Music, as an active studio musician, touring Africa and Asia with Richard Marx’s band, plus calendars filled with Nashville music gigs and projects.

Over time, however, Nashville started to lose its appeal with the Innises. “Nashville was getting so big. It had lost what it had been special to us,” Adrienne explained. They started looking for a smaller place where they could semi-retire, but stay activein music and Adrienne’s work with seniors in assisted living centers.

Texas was on the map, thanks in part to a familiarity due to Restless Heart’s frequent touring there and Innis’ own Waco Hippodrome appearances with Restless Heart and Steve Wariner. As they looked harder at Waco, things popped into place.

“It’s extraordinary how friendly people are here,” Adrienne said. Innis found himself impressed with the musicians he found here, including the Waco Symphony Orchestra. “I was blown away by the quality of musicianship it has,” he recalled. Adrienne, too, found open doors with several assisted living centers in Waco and a way to pursue graduate studies in the field of elder care through McLennan Community College and, through MCC’s University Center, Tarleton State University.

Innis quickly became involved with the Waco Symphony — he’s now on the Waco Symphony Association board — and the two have welcomed the opportunity to advise up-and-coming musicians such as Chloe Choudhury and her band Sunnn. “It’s a sort of ‘pay-it-forward’ for us,” Dave said.

The Stay Classy Waco residency likely will feature a mix of sets, with Innis playing more of his Restless Heart songs in the first and a more eclectic one in the second, with both always open to audience requests. In fact, he plans to keep a request box open for listeners to suggest songs that, if he doesn’t already know them, he’ll make a point of learning by the next week.

At the piano and close to his listeners, his heart’s in the right place and it’s not restless.