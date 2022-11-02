Native American flute expert to speak to local flute circle

Native American flute expert Robert Gatliff will speak on the history and art of Native American flute playing in North America at noon Saturday at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

The Georgetown scholar's talk is part of Native American Heritage Month activities in Waco and precedes the monthly meeting of the Heart of Texas Native Flute Circle. Following his talk, Native Flute Circle members will perform for an hour.

Formed in 2017, the flute circle has members from Waco, Dallas, Austin, Georgetown and San Antonio. It meets monthly at Art Center Waco and members often perform across the state.