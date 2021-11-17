Nelly returns to Waco stage with national tour

Hip-hop and rap star Nelly gives a shout-out to country music and fans with his latest EP, “Heartland,” but it’s not new territory for the three-time Grammy Award winner. Rather, it’s an acknowledgement of the support the St. Louis-raised rapper had felt from country fans from the start of his career more than 20 years ago.

“Country has accepted Nelly from Day One from ‘Country Grammar,’” he said in a recent phone interview, speaking of himself in the third person and referring to his 2000 hit debut album. While young hip-hoppers often build their audiences from clubs up to arenas, Nelly found doors open to him at festivals, fairs and rodeos where country artists usually dominated the playlists. That often lead to tours with eclectic bookings connected largely by a common love of hip-hop. “I’m headlining with DMX one night and the next show I’m (with) Tim McGraw,” he said.

That diverse fan base drove one of the biggest concerts in Waco this year, Nelly’s May 7 show at The Backyard, whose bookings generally lean toward country performers. More than 1,000 Waco fans snatched up the $80 tickets within 10 hours after they went on sale, and the rocking full-house concert that resulted buzzed social media for days afterward.