New Baylor Symphony conductor makes debut

Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Miguel Harth-Bedoya

 MICHAL NOVAK, provided

Miguel Harth-Bedoya, former conductor of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, makes his debut as Baylor Symphony Orchestra conductor Tuesday night at Baylor's Jones Concert Hall in McCrary Music Building.

Harth-Bedoya will lead the BSO in a free concert that also features the Baylor Community Orchestra, which he also directs. Graduate associates will conduct the BCO in its performance.

Harth-Bedoya succeeded longtime director Stephen Heyde after Heyde's retirement last spring as head of Baylor's orchestral program, which he directed for 38 years. Before coming to Baylor University, the Peruvian-born Harth-Bedoya had led the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra from 2000 to 2020, also serving as chief conductor of the Norwegian Radio Orchestra since 2013 with earlier stints as director of the Auckland Philharmonia in New Zealand and the Eugene Symphony in Oregon. In addition to his international conducting experience, Harth-Bedoya has extensive recording experience with more than a dozen albums.

He'll lead the the 102-player BSO in a program that includes Spanish composer Pablo de Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy" with violinist Patricia Shih; de Sarasate's "Navarra" with violinists Shih and Nikita Pogrebnoy; and Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition."

The BCO program features Béla Bartók's "Romanian Folk Dances" arranged by Harth-Bedoya; Benjamin Britten's "Playful Pizzicato"; Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Vocalise"; and Astor Piazzolla's "La Muerte de Ángel."

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed at baylor.edu/music/live.

