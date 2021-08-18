No farewells yet as Gatlin Brothers return to Waco

The brothers grew up in West Texas in the 1950s and 1960s, singing gospel music and starring in their own television show in Abilene. Larry struck out for Nashville first after finishing college and touring with gospel group the Imperials. His songs caught the attention of Nashville stars such as Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson with Steve and Rudy arriving later as backup singers for Tammy Wynette.

The brothers united in 1976, performing as Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, the start of a long career that took them around the world, frequent television appearances including their own ABC show, performances at such varied events as National Basketball Association championships, White House engagements, the World Series, National Football League games and the 2008 Summer Olympics in China.

They took a break from touring in 1994 to branch out in different pursuits. Larry starred in the Broadway production of “The Will Rogers Follies” and his own musical “Quanah” while Rudy joined revivals of “Oklahoma!” and “Annie Get Your Gun.” By the early 2000s, they were back touring together, but at a more comfortable pace.