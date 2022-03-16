Oak Ridge Boys back on the porch in Waco for loyal fans

When the Oak Ridge Boys pull out stools to chat and sing in the Front Porch Singin' segment of Saturday's concert at the Waco Hippodrome, it's meant as a more relaxed, intimate part of the concert. It's not that they're preparing for retirement on their own front porches.

They had a taste of that in 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic erased touring dates and performances, sending one of country music's iconic quartets to their homes. "We lost so many dates. Our bus stayed in the parking lot for months," said tenor Joe Bonsall. "We've been singing together since the earth began to cool. This showed us what it would be like to be retired."

That's not to say time at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, wasn't enjoyable, he added quickly. But when the time spent on concert stages and in touring adds up to decades, well, there may be more than one place that feels like home.

The Oak Ridge Boys, one of country music's most famous and popular groups, are back on stage and on the road again, bringing their latest Front Porch Singin' Tour to the Waco Hippodrome, a make-up date from one previously canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Nearly 50 years after first getting together, the quartet of Bonsall, lead Duane Allen, bearded William Lee Golden and gravel-draggin' bass Richard Sterban are still active, age and pandemic disruptions notwithstanding.

A busy summer season lies ahead after the quartet's usual April-May slowdown as more performing venues are back to business amid masking and seating limitations fading in most states and cities. The audiences that have turned out for the quartet's shows over the last months seem as eager as the singers onstage.

"We are back to work," Bonsall said. "Our audiences are big and rarin' to go. Most of our shows have been sold out. It seems like people are glad to be back."

While the Oak Ridge Boys are sure to reprise many of their greatest hits — "Thank God for Kids," "Bobbie Sue," "American Made," "Y'all Come Back Saloon" and the evergreen "Elvira," for starters — their Waco show won't be a carbon-copy of their last Waco visit. "We look at the set list for the last time we played," he said. "We'll put in different hits and it'll be fun."

In addition to the Front Porch Singin' part of the concert, where each of the singers picks a favorite or highlighted song and talks about it before they sing it, the show also will feature songs from their latest album named, naturally, "Front Porch Singin'."

The quartet recorded it during their pandemic slowdown, a context that shaped the songs as the quartet sang them, and which Bonsall hoped rubs off on their listeners. "Love, light and healing came out of those sessions," Bonsall said.

