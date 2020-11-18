Pecos and the Rooftops have 'weirdly good year' and arrive in Waco with new material

The West Texas country band Pecos and the Rooftops returns to Waco with a Friday night show at The Backyard and enough new music for half a set.
Band leader Pecos Hurley said the band's off time last spring and summer due to COVID-19 restrictions was put to use in writing new songs and they're ready to show them off to Waco fans who've welcomed them in the past.
"We've had a good time every time we've been up there (at The Backyard)," he said in a recent phone interview from Lubbock. "There's a lot of new stuff in the set, about 40 to 50% new music."
And songs that haven't been recorded yet: the band aims to record some of the new material once they wind up their fall shows in the next few weeks.
Fans will find it's more in the same bluesy/country/rock vibe that has characterized the up-and-coming band since Hurley and friends started it about three years ago. Part of the band's varied sound comes from the Lubbock music scene, Hurley said, which offered different music styles with a creative, live energy. "There were so many styles and vibes there. You can kind of retain what you like from so many bands," he said.
Hurley grew up in East Texas and started Pecos and the Rooftops during his time at Texas Tech University. The music, in fact, came before the band's name. Pressed for a name to perform under, they thought about what had led to the group and the five-bedroom house they shared came to mind. "We were sitting on the roof, drinking beer and writing songs," he recalled. Someone suggested Pecos and the Rooftops and, after about 10 minutes' discussion, the band had a name, he said.
The success of their first single "This Damn Song" soon led the band to hit the road and two years later, in spite of a COVID-19 interruption, Hurley and his band continue to pick up momentum. "It's been a weirdly good year," Hurley observed. The group's most recent performances in Arkansas and Oklahoma, in fact, included one show that topped 1,000 fans even as venues uniformly require masks and distancing. "My mind was blown, but it was so fun," he said.
With few December dates booked, Hurley aims to spend some time with his band in their recording studio, putting down the new music. What's ahead for the spring? "I honestly don't look that far ahead," he said.
