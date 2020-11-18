Pecos and the Rooftops have 'weirdly good year' and arrive in Waco with new material

The West Texas country band Pecos and the Rooftops returns to Waco with a Friday night show at The Backyard and enough new music for half a set.

Band leader Pecos Hurley said the band's off time last spring and summer due to COVID-19 restrictions was put to use in writing new songs and they're ready to show them off to Waco fans who've welcomed them in the past.

"We've had a good time every time we've been up there (at The Backyard)," he said in a recent phone interview from Lubbock. "There's a lot of new stuff in the set, about 40 to 50% new music."

And songs that haven't been recorded yet: the band aims to record some of the new material once they wind up their fall shows in the next few weeks.

Fans will find it's more in the same bluesy/country/rock vibe that has characterized the up-and-coming band since Hurley and friends started it about three years ago. Part of the band's varied sound comes from the Lubbock music scene, Hurley said, which offered different music styles with a creative, live energy. "There were so many styles and vibes there. You can kind of retain what you like from so many bands," he said.