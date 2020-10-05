Related to this story
Thousands of Chris Tomlin’s fans listen regularly to his music while in their cars and trucks, but for several hundred Waco fans there’ll be a…
- Updated
Country star Mac Davis, who launched his career crafting Elvis Presley hits and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006, has died at 78.
With music stages largely quiet due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions, fans of local music and musicians soon will see other ways of keepi…
- Updated
The fan-voted awards show will air Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Texas country singer Curtis Grimes isn’t one to dwell on the dark side of life, which may be one reason his music does well on the radio and online.
At the Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, there won't be fake fans, canned applause or pre-taped acceptance speeches. Here's a look at what to expect.