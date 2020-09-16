Powell Brothers cope with COVID changes

They've got a new single in hand, "How It's Done," the first produced and recorded at their home studio near Willis — a higher location than where they were when Hurricane Harvey flooded their Houston studio and ruined an album in the works.

It's an example of how the duo's multiple talents have enabled them to carve their own way in an ever-changing music industry. Both grew up in a musical household — their father who played bass in a church band and an uncle who was a bluegrass musician — and both attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, with older Blake studying audio recording and Taylor following several years later in songwriting.

The two played for some years as backing musicians with several bands and found skill on multiple instruments opened up job opportunities, even if they had to learn how to in the process. Taylor once learned how to play bass in four days to join his brother, then playing in Sam Riggs' band, when there was an opening for a bass player. "Our playing multiple instruments came from really trying to find work," Blake explained.

After pursuing divergent paths in writing, producing and performing for several years, the two came back together professionally in 2014 and have crafted a career where they handle much of the work — creating, recording, touring, marketing — themselves.

"We just want to create and put as much love as we can into any given day," Taylor said. What can fans do? "The most important thing? Come to the show."

