Powell Brothers cope with COVID changes

Performing duo Taylor and Blake Powell have played before thousands of fans in mega-venues such as Minute Maid Park in Houston, Petco Park in San Diego and Globe Life Park in Arlington, but this summer found the brothers experiencing a different range of scale due to COVID-19 protocols and shutdowns.
The Nashville bar where patrons could only leave their table to go to the bathroom. The outdoor shows in the West where their music found backdrops of natural beauty. Seemingly empty airports. A movie theater renting to individual parties for $200 a throw. Venues where stage crews handled all equipment load-ins and sanitation, and others where the brothers had to do it all themselves.
Still, the duo, Kingwood natives who've performed together professionally since 2014, found enough gigs to keep from being sidelined as many of their musical peers were and they're thankful for that. "We were fortunate to continue to be able to perform," said Taylor.
Much of that was due to a tour of western states — Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington and Colorado — that had a good number of outdoor venues and local COVID-19 protocols that allowed clubs and bars to remain open, but with restrictions.
"For every show that made it, we had several that didn't," noted Blake.
Blake on bass and Taylor on lead vocals and guitar, joined by drummer Mike Smith, return to familiar territory Friday night when they play at The Backyard. The country-rock-Americana Powell Brothers have performed in Waco several times over the years and their parents are both Baylor University grads. "Waco is a place we're very fond of," Blake said.
They've got a new single in hand, "How It's Done," the first produced and recorded at their home studio near Willis — a higher location than where they were when Hurricane Harvey flooded their Houston studio and ruined an album in the works.
It's an example of how the duo's multiple talents have enabled them to carve their own way in an ever-changing music industry. Both grew up in a musical household — their father who played bass in a church band and an uncle who was a bluegrass musician — and both attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, with older Blake studying audio recording and Taylor following several years later in songwriting.
The two played for some years as backing musicians with several bands and found skill on multiple instruments opened up job opportunities, even if they had to learn how to in the process. Taylor once learned how to play bass in four days to join his brother, then playing in Sam Riggs' band, when there was an opening for a bass player. "Our playing multiple instruments came from really trying to find work," Blake explained.
After pursuing divergent paths in writing, producing and performing for several years, the two came back together professionally in 2014 and have crafted a career where they handle much of the work — creating, recording, touring, marketing — themselves.
"We just want to create and put as much love as we can into any given day," Taylor said. What can fans do? "The most important thing? Come to the show."
