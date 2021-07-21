Prophets & Outlaws bring 'little bit of love,' Pat Green collaboration to Waco's Backyard

Green also invited Prophets & Outlaws to open for several of his shows, including an appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

On the song’s release in February, Prophets & Outlaws decided to contribute “Little Bit of Love” as a fundraiser for the North Texas Food Bank, with proceeds from the single going to the community food resource. Much to the band’s delight, it raised some $12,000, which translated into 36,000 meals, Boggs said. The band also decided to continue that connection and support, creating a Little Bit of Love Foundation which would continue to channel donations to the food bank.

As perhaps a second dollop of icing, “Little Bit of Love” hit the Top 20 on Texas country radio charts. The months ahead have the band playing at a Frisco RoughRiders game and a slot at the Larry Joe Taylor music festival.

It all adds up to a return to the momentum the band had on its pre-pandemic release of its album “Dreamer.” “All the gigs we had cancelled (during the pandemic) have been replaced with better gigs,” Boggs noted.