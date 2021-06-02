Q&A: Randy Rogers goes acoustic in Waco Grand Lodge performance

Rogers was out of the country earlier this week, but agreed to answer some questions via email.

You're scheduled to play an acoustic show with Brady Black and Geoffrey Hill. Is that trio something you’ve done before? What should the audience expect?

I’ll be playing acoustic with Geoffrey Hill. Brady has a family commitment. However, Geoffrey and I have been playing shows together for almost 20 years. He has played on and sang on every record I’ve ever made. We strive for authenticity and what you hear on the records is what we do live. It’s real.

Your Waco concert is at the Grand Lodge of Texas and is a fundraiser for the Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas’s Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. Is this a new venue for you and how did this show come about?

This will be my first time at the venue. I’ve heard it’s fantastic and very intimate. I plan on telling some true stories — and a few I made up. I’m proud to be helping out the Scottish Rites folks and doing my part for the library and museum. After the year we have all had it feels good to do my part.