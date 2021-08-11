Quebe Sisters return to Waco in concert-studded weekend

The Dallas-area Quebe Sisters perform Saturday night at Magnolia Press in a show with plenty of family and friend connections. There are the sisters, of course, Grace, 35, Sophia, 33 and Hulda, 30.
Then there are the spouses, the group’s archtop guitarist Simon Stipp, who’s married to Sophia; his brother Isaac, the band’s manager and Hulda’s husband; and string bass player Daniel Parr, who’s Grace’s husband. As for friends, there are plenty the Quebes (KWAY-bees) have made in the two decades that the sisters have been a part of the Texas fiddle scene, including former McLennan Community College music instructor Dick Gimble, who had invited the Quebes to Waco on multiple occasions.
There’s one more connection at Saturday’s Magnolia Press concert, held nearly in the shadows of the former grain bins suggested in Magnolia’s iconic logo. “Our great-grandfather was one of those who built the silos,” Hulda explained in a phone interview. “This is a full circle moment for us.”
Their Waco show, part of Magnolia’s Summer Under The Stars concert series, also comes as a welcome return for the Quebes to live shows and touring, both of which largely had been put on hold last year for the pandemic.
While the sisters’ triple fiddles, three-part vocal harmonies and tight acoustic arrangements create an ear-catching sound, which Hulda characterizes as “like the Mills Brothers meet Bob Wills, but with female vocalists,” there’s an extra energy when it’s done in front of an audience. “We love touring. It’s the reward for being in the practice room,” she said.
The Quebes may have spent a lot of time in the practice room, but they didn’t stay there from an early age. Hearing a 1998 fiddle contest in Denton sparked their interest and the sisters moved from Suzuki violin lessons to fiddle ones from Texas fiddle champions Joey and Sherry McKenzie; Grace, the oldest, was 12 years old at the time.
They picked up long-bow fiddling, the style championed by Texas fiddle great Johnny Gimble, and quickly excelled at it. Within a matter of years, the three girls became Texas state fiddle champions in their age categories.
Joey McKenzie persuaded them into pursuing performance as a career, joining them in the early years, and the Quebes soon expanded from gigs around the Dallas-Fort Worth area to across the state and beyond. In some 20 years of performing, they’ve performed at Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the National Folk Festival, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and public television’s “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground.”
They’ve also released four albums, the latest being 2019’s “The Quebe Sisters.”
Classic country and western swing comprised most of the Quebes’ early repertoire, but the trio prides itself on writing new music and arrangements that face forward, what they term progressive western swing. While some acts treat western swing as a nostalgic fusion of jazz and country music, Hulda said she and her sisters try to stay true to its spirit of innovation and improvisation.
Last year’s pause on touring and performing recharged the Quebes’ attention to new music — there’s an album in the works — even as they welcome a return to live performance. “We just finished a 17-day run. It was a huge blessing. I feel even more honored that this is what I’m doing for a living,” she said.
Name acts
The Quebe Sisters aren’t the only name act performing this weekend. Country/rock/Americana icon Steve Earle brings his The Dukes band to The Backyard for a Friday night show that’s part of their J.T. tour while Houston rapper Devin the Dude will headline a four-act show at Rocky’s Roadhouse Saturday night.
Earle’s Waco appearance comes nearly a year after the death of his son Justin Townes Earle, who had played a Waco show at Common Grounds in 2019. Earle recorded an album of his son’s songs, “J.T.,” and is touring in support of that album, his 21st. Proceeds will go to a trust for Etta St. James Earle, the three-year-old daughter of Justin and Jenn Earle.
Earle’s 1986 album “Guitar Town” launched the career of the Texas-raised songwriter in country music, but his gritty, poetic and often political songwriting — shaped by such mentors as Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt — led him more into Americana territory. His albums “The Revolution Starts Now,” “Washington Square Serenade” and “Townes,” released between 2004 and 2009, won him Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Folk Album.
Over the years, Earle has expanded beyond songwriting and performing, producing albums for Lucinda Williams and Joan Baez; writing music for and acting in plays, winning a Drama Desk Award nomination for his work in “Coal Country;” film acting; writing a novel and short story collection; and hosting a radio show for Sirius XM.
Houston rapper Devin the Dude caps a multi-act, adults-only concert hosted by Waco’s Terry Bluez at 8 p.m. Saturday at Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 Lacy Drive. Joining him are DJ Texas T, Pirscription & Friends, DO Hampton and Kam KT, Eddie Droze, Big-R and Bellafante + Sunny Bobo.
Devin the Dude (Devin Copeland) became involved with Houston’s Rap-A-Lot Records in the 1990s and was part of Scarface’s Facemob before going solo in 1998. He’s recorded and performed with such rap stars as Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Gucci Mane, Slim Thug, De La Soul and Young Jeezy. His 2010 albums “Suite 420” and “Gotta Be Me” made the Top 20 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop charts while 2013’s “One For The Road” landed in the Top 10 of Top Rap Albums that year. His most recent album is this year’s “Soulful Distance.”
Concertgoers must be 21 years or older to attend.