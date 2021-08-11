Quebe Sisters return to Waco in concert-studded weekend

The Dallas-area Quebe Sisters perform Saturday night at Magnolia Press in a show with plenty of family and friend connections. There are the sisters, of course, Grace, 35, Sophia, 33 and Hulda, 30.

Then there are the spouses, the group’s archtop guitarist Simon Stipp, who’s married to Sophia; his brother Isaac, the band’s manager and Hulda’s husband; and string bass player Daniel Parr, who’s Grace’s husband. As for friends, there are plenty the Quebes (KWAY-bees) have made in the two decades that the sisters have been a part of the Texas fiddle scene, including former McLennan Community College music instructor Dick Gimble, who had invited the Quebes to Waco on multiple occasions.

There’s one more connection at Saturday’s Magnolia Press concert, held nearly in the shadows of the former grain bins suggested in Magnolia’s iconic logo. “Our great-grandfather was one of those who built the silos,” Hulda explained in a phone interview. “This is a full circle moment for us.”

Their Waco show, part of Magnolia’s Summer Under The Stars concert series, also comes as a welcome return for the Quebes to live shows and touring, both of which largely had been put on hold last year for the pandemic.