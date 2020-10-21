Randall King aims to energize honky-tonkers

Randall King’s audiences may sit at tables these days rather than crowd the stage where he and his five-piece band plays, but the Texas country singer says that won’t change the energetic, good-timin’ honky-tonk they’re used to deliver.
“For me, it don’t matter if it’s 10 or 10,000 people, we’ll bring the energy to the show,” he said, speaking by phone while driving to his “happy place” near Lake Texoma. “People want to have fun and forget 2020.”
There’s still more than two months left in that 2020 and the Hereford native says this has been his busiest month, but it’s pretty clear that King is more than happy to put this COVID-19 altered year in his rear-view mirror.
King, best known for songs like “Burn It At Both Ends” and “Hey Cowgirl,” comes to The Backyard on Saturday night for his first Waco show since last fall. While COVID-19 protection measures shut down much of his touring in the spring and summer, he confessed that he did appreciate a break after three years of hard work and traveling. He’s getting back into writing, flying to Nashville to do some recording and getting ready to release singles from a four-song EP, starting this month.
He’s dedicating it to his older sister Leanna, who died in April and whose loss he still keenly feels. King said gastric sleeve surgery years ago had compromised her health and the message he shares with others is to put priorities on things that matter and body image is not one of those things. “I try not to let people worry about their body,” he said. “What matters is you are made beautiful the way you are.”
The songs on his EP, however, come more from his life and experience than anything specifically about him and his sister. That song is still too painful to write, he said.
Getting back on the road to perform brings him back to what got him into music. Growing up a son of a truck driver who was a fourth-generation one at that, King said the rare moments riding in the truck cab with his father imprinted the country music they listened to on his soul.
Although he didn’t follow his father into the business, King noted that music has taken him away from home almost as much.
Restaurants and clubs are slowly reopening, though with requirements that force spacing and less rowdy behavior as in the past. That’s a different environment than both King and his fans are used to, but he’s up for the challenge of translating tried-and-true music to crowds in the new situations.
“I’ve got to reeducate them on how to honky-tonk,” he said with a wink in his voice.
