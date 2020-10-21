Randall King aims to energize honky-tonkers

Randall King’s audiences may sit at tables these days rather than crowd the stage where he and his five-piece band plays, but the Texas country singer says that won’t change the energetic, good-timin’ honky-tonk they’re used to deliver.

“For me, it don’t matter if it’s 10 or 10,000 people, we’ll bring the energy to the show,” he said, speaking by phone while driving to his “happy place” near Lake Texoma. “People want to have fun and forget 2020.”

There’s still more than two months left in that 2020 and the Hereford native says this has been his busiest month, but it’s pretty clear that King is more than happy to put this COVID-19 altered year in his rear-view mirror.

King, best known for songs like “Burn It At Both Ends” and “Hey Cowgirl,” comes to The Backyard on Saturday night for his first Waco show since last fall. While COVID-19 protection measures shut down much of his touring in the spring and summer, he confessed that he did appreciate a break after three years of hard work and traveling. He’s getting back into writing, flying to Nashville to do some recording and getting ready to release singles from a four-song EP, starting this month.