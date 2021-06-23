'Real lucky' country star Doug Stone still connecting with fans

Country star Doug Stone has a simple description for the Friday night show that he and his Stone Age Band will play at the Waco Hippodrome. “We’re going to pick and grin and have fun,” he said, speaking from his home in Bastrop.

His explanation for a 30-year-career that has sold 10 million albums and produced eight No. 1 singles is simple, too: “I always did songs that meant something,” he said. “That’s what music is about.”

Those songs include chart-toppers such as “In a Different Light”, “A Jukebox and a Country Song”, “Too Busy Being in Love”, “Addicted to a Dollar,” “Why Didn’t I Think of That” and the hit that kickstarted it all, 1990’s “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box).”

Fans tell him his songs played at their weddings, helped soften heartbreak and sparked them into continuing on. That’s enough for the good-natured, easygoing Stone, who’s a bit of a determined survivor himself with a career that didn’t stop despite a 1992 quadruple heart bypass, vocal problems two years later and a 2000 ultralight plane crash that broke ribs and an ankle. The song recorded after the latter, “Caught Dead Living,” somewhat summed up his life’s philosophy.