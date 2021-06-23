'Real lucky' country star Doug Stone still connecting with fans

Country star Doug Stone has a simple description for the Friday night show that he and his Stone Age Band will play at the Waco Hippodrome. “We’re going to pick and grin and have fun,” he said, speaking from his home in Bastrop.
His explanation for a 30-year-career that has sold 10 million albums and produced eight No. 1 singles is simple, too: “I always did songs that meant something,” he said. “That’s what music is about.”
Those songs include chart-toppers such as “In a Different Light”, “A Jukebox and a Country Song”, “Too Busy Being in Love”, “Addicted to a Dollar,” “Why Didn’t I Think of That” and the hit that kickstarted it all, 1990’s “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box).”
Fans tell him his songs played at their weddings, helped soften heartbreak and sparked them into continuing on. That’s enough for the good-natured, easygoing Stone, who’s a bit of a determined survivor himself with a career that didn’t stop despite a 1992 quadruple heart bypass, vocal problems two years later and a 2000 ultralight plane crash that broke ribs and an ankle. The song recorded after the latter, “Caught Dead Living,” somewhat summed up his life’s philosophy.
While physical ailments and injuries didn’t sidetrack his career, he found a greater challenge in coping with the music industry game with country radio always pursuing the hottest artists often at the expense of the tried-and-true ones. “When radio shuts you off, that’s the end of your career. You come out with new albums, but people don’t know about them,” he said.
Stone began touring again in 2012 and two years later, self-released an album drawn from demo sessions he had recorded over 20 years, “Doug Stone’s Demos—20 Years Of Life.” Does he still write music? Stone laughed. “I quit writing. I’ve got about 30 songs that may never see the light of day,” he said.
A glance at the merchandise page on his website finds another outlet: miniature pine casket-shaped boxes to hold jewelry and trinkets. It’s a reference to Stone’s hit “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)” and something the country singer, who had done carpentry earlier in his life, started doing about three years ago.
“I like to keep my hands busy,” he explained. “If you don’t use them, you lose them.”
He’s got another album in the works for release later this year, an acoustic one that continues in the same vein as his last album. Recording acoustic comes easier than performing that way, where a stage offers no place to hide mistakes, burps or hiccups. “It’s kind of like laying your bare face out there,” he said.
Friday night finds him in his comfort zone, playing with his band the songs the fans want to hear. “I call myself real lucky to find the songs that I did,” he said.