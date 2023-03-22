If retiring McLennan Community College music professor Bill Howard doesn’t like the songwriters behind his Thursday night concert with his colleagues, he should look in the mirror to find fault.

Howard, who teaches songwriting in MCC’s music industry careers department, wrote the nine songs that are on the program. While his fellow music faculty in the jazz ensemble they call FacJazz have played those songs at various times, this is the first time they’ve played an entire show of his work.

“It’s the first concert to do all my songs — boy, did that turn out to be a bigger job than I thought,” said Howard with a laugh.

Howard, 66, will step down from his MCC position after the spring semester, ending a 40-year career at the community college — one that started only two years after the commercial music department, as it was called then, began.

During his tenure, Howard has taught songwriting, piano, sight singing, music notation and more. That broad expertise extends to his songwriting, as those attending Thursday’s concert will discover with its mix of blues, samba, boogie-woogie and funk. Missing is Howard’s favorite musical genre, bluegrass.

The program spans songs Howard penned between 2006 and 2019 and includes such titles as “Hot Pants in Space,” “Fragile Mother Mary,” “Gnome Sane” and “Black Mamba Samba.” They’re published through his publishing company Great Dane Da’ Morning, a name that combines a grandmother’s favorite expression, his dogs at home and a wit that can’t resist a pun or wisecrack.

The faculty behind FacJazz are Howard on keyboards, singer Beth Ullman, guitarist Clark Naert, saxophonist Rob Page and bassist Jon Fox. With decadeslong friendships, professional relationships and shared performances in that group, it’s almost family on the Music & Theatre Arts building’s stage Thursday night.

The instructor came to MCC at the age of 25, fresh from music studies at the University of North Texas and, before that, years at Dallas’ Skyline High School, a precursor to the district’s current fine arts high school. He found teaching, songwriting and performing a natural fit.

Technology and students’ music backgrounds have changed over that period, but not the need for basics, musical flexibility and understanding, all of which Howard aimed to provide in his teaching.

While Howard said he felt it was simply time to step down from MCC, he feels lucky to have had a dream position for as long as he did. “I can write in any style I want. I work with players who will learn their parts. And I have a place to perform them,” he said.