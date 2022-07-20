Revitalized Wade Bowen back in stride with Backyard show

The Backyard stage is familiar territory for Texas country stars Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, who will bring their continuing "Hold My Beer and Watch This" shows back to that stage on Thursday.

It's a favorite and comfortable format for the two longtime friends, who play their acoustic guitars, swapping songs and stories in a low-key, fan-friendly show.

Fans busy singing along with gusto might not notice, but there may be an extra twinkle in Bowen's eye and energy in his step. The Waco native's hitting his stride again after health issues and a long COVID-19 pause jumbled touring and performing for months more than a year ago.

He's promoting the single "Everything Has Your Memory" from a new album, "Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth," set for September release. The next single, "A Guitar, A Singer and A Song," features a duet with one of his country songwriting and playing heroes Vince Gill. And his touring schedule is back and humming.

"We're as busy as ever. Be careful what you wish for because it might come true," Bowen said in a recent phone interview. "We're back playing full time and it feels good."

Part of the good feeling comes from a career recharge and reset during his time down during the COVID-19 pause. With time to catch his breath and think about what he missed the most, Bowen found returning to the simple bones of country music and song writing invigorating. "I found a renewed sense of self. It was really eye-opening for me," he said. "I'm writing better than I have before and I'm sounding better than I have before."

The writing went into "Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth," Bowen's latest album and the first that he produced himself. While the Texas musician has plenty of recording experience with more than a dozen albums, calling the shots as producer pushed him out of his comfort zone. "I got myself uncomfortable and you find yourself stronger on the other side of this," he said.

As producer, he took the incentive to ask Nashville star Gill if he'd be willing to do a duet and, much to his delight, Gill agreed to both sing and play. "He's one of my biggest heroes, a truly amazing guy, a (Country Music) Hall of Famer, a Grammy Award winner," he said.

The two combine on the quintessential "A Guitar, A Singer and A Song" and the experience proved everything that Bowen had hoped. It hasn't been formally released, but listeners are already calling for it.

Bowen's spring included a return of his Bowen MusicFest in Waco, moved to April and expanded to two days of music. The expansion, coming after a year's absence, proved a lot of work, but participants and fans responded positively despite windy conditions, he said. "It was nice to come back with a bang," he said.