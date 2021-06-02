Robert Earl Keen polishes show for Waco return

Rehearsals also provided a chance to think about the music outside of performance, when boisterous audiences often steer the show in familiar directions, particularly when the Keen songbook is studded with classics such as “Dreadful Selfish Crime,” “The Road Goes on Forever,” “Corpus Christi Bay” and “That Buckin’ Song” that are hard to resist singing along with.

For a performer attuned to entertaining a crowd, it’s hard to resist. “They have a big impact on how you think about the songs and the music,” he said.

Time alone with the music, however, offered a chance to tinker with arrangements and show structure, which Keen believes will make a better audience experience.

Audiences have started to come out of pandemic mode, with capacity limits, masking and social distancing, and he’s happy for it. “For most of 2020 and even into 2021, at best (playing) felt like a stalemate. You were wondering, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ and you know the audience was wondering the same thing,” he said.

Missing was the electricity from an energetic crowd packed together and eager for music. “We never got that ... When you separate the people, it’s not really happening and it’s really as much as the show,” he said.