Selena, Elton, Cher: Tribute shows bring star power to Hippodrome

The Waco Hippodrome will ring this weekend with star-powered songs from Cher, Elton John and Selena.

Those stars won't be doing the singing, but performers who sound like them as two tribute shows, "A Holiday Tribute to Elton & Cher" and "Selena Forever," arrive Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Elton and Cher tribute comes courtesy of Heidi Thompson and Gene Sironen, married entertainers who have performed together for most of their 32 years as a couple, much of it in Las Vegas.

They're based from their home in northeast Georgia these days, but the same intent drives their stage performances: entertaining audiences. "We want people to leave feeling they've had an experience ... We like to create fun, basically," Thompson said in a recent phone interview.

When it comes to outsized stage personas, it's hard to top Cher and Elton, which gives the two plenty of room to show off their musicianship, banter and audience interaction. "We call it 'Two Divas and a Piano,'" she laughed.

The emphasis is on the two stars' music and fun, tailored for their audiences. They don't go into the personal politics or causes of the real Elton or Cher, and any raciness is tempered by who's in the seats. "Certain demographics are more conservative than others and we are respectful of that. We keep double entrendres at a minimum — if it's a fundraiser for a church, you take them out altogether — but, c'mon, we're dressing up like Cher and Elton, after all," Thompson said.

The two have plenty of costume changes, but don't expect to see as much skin as some of Cher's more eyebrow-raising outfits. "I don't want to dress like that anymore. I dress sexy, but more conservative," Thompson explained.

Sironen, a composer and arranger for much of his career, is at the keyboard of a baby grand piano and recorded audio and video tracks provide additional backing for songs. With their two subjects, the challenge is picking how many of their collective hits they can squeeze into 90 minutes. The two often duet, more so than the real Elton and Cher, who never recorded together and only performed together early in their careers.

Waco audiences will get their holiday version on Friday, which has a dusting of Christmas music. That means numbers like "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Silent Night," "Joy to the World" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" with Sironen singing a Christmas song that Elton wrote.

It's all meant to put audiences in a warm, cheery mood. "I would do a Christmas show 24-7 if I could. I love the holiday spirit," Thompson said.

'Selena Forever'

Those who get in a warm, cheery mood from the hits of the late Tejana star Selena will find plenty of heat from singer Carymel Rodriguez and a five-piece band of "Selena Forever."

The Dallas-based Forte Entertainment Group show formed in 2019 when music director and keyboardist Esteban Rojas, Rodriguez's husband, decided a tribute band could showcase his wife's vocals and band's talents to a loyal Selena fan base.

The Colombian-born Rojas, who also serves as music director for the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra, assembled a talented band to back Rodriguez: veteran Texas guitarist and arranger Chris Vasquez, Brazilian bassist Nate Lima; Texas drummer Tony Gutierrez; and percussionist AJ Rock Flores, a Tejano Music Hall of Famer and former Kumbia Kings player.

Though they come from different countries, with Rodriguez hailing from the Dominican Republic, they grew up with Selena's music and know her transgenerational impact, though the Texas singer died in 1995 at the age of 23.

"As a singer, it's my job to bring her energy to the stage while adding my style," Rodriguez said. "It's emotional — every song has a message to share."

What's her style? "As a Latina, I love to dance ... and I love to interact with audiences," she explained.

In addition to hits such as "Como la Flor," "Amor Prohibido," "Baila Esta Cumbia" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," Rodriguez and the band perform a section of Selena's English-language crossover hits, including "Dreaming of You" and "I Could Fall in Love." "Our song list is extensive and we cover every style," Rojas said.

Though the Tejana superstar died nearly 30 years ago, her fan base is loyal and now includes a generation born after her death. "Kids come dressed as Selena. They dance with me and they know the songs. That's incredible and makes me emotional," Rodriguez said.