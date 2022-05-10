Seryn revisits familiar Waco concert territory in Friday show

Nathan Allen of the Nashville band Seryn knows the outdoor stage at Common Grounds well from a decade's worth of gigs at the Waco venue.

"It's our spot," he called it in an interview as the band headed for a Tulsa, Oklahoma, show. Allen also knows that Seryn's Thursday night show is cause for celebration, if one needed something more than the band's first appearance in Waco in six years: It's the 10th anniversary of Seryn's first Common Grounds appearance, when the indie-folk band called Denton its home base.

Four players now make up Seryn — Allen on guitar, Trent Wheeler on lead vocals and the occasional ukelele, Aaron Stoner on bass and Chase Johnson on drums, although Seryn fans know one of the band's distinctives is a free-wheeling instrumentation that at times has included violin, accordion, banjo and more, plus vocal harmonies in the mix. Thursday's show, in fact, will see former band member and violinist Scarlett Deering come down from Dallas to join the group, Allen said.

The Waco visit comes in a week's Tour Far Gone stops at Oklahoma and Texas venues, a longer-than-usual trip for the band. "It's pretty extensive for us as most of us are married and have families," Allen said. Allen hopes to hook up with some of his family, who live in the Waco and Dallas areas. There's also time, in their Oklahoma leg, for side trips to the new Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa — a sign the band has matured to see there's more to touring than gigs connected by travel, Allen said.

The eclectic, genre-blind band comes to Waco with — surprise — new music. There's a fresh single, "Misery," and six to seven songs started for the next album. The guitarist said a two-year COVID-19 bump in performances and recording had a small silver lining in that all four members did more recording on their own and now come to a project with the skills to produce it themselves. "We've been able to take hold of our own songs and be in charge," he said. For a band known for exploring new sounds and musical territory, that's no small thing.

Much of their new content gets released to fans online through the subscription service Patreon, with subscribers getting new songs at the start of the month and monthly livestreamed performances.

Those fans know what to expect — slightly ironic given the band wanted a name free of musical connotations when they formed in 2010 in Denton. "We had a big whiteboard with hundreds of names and as people would walk by, they'd add some or erase others," Allen remembered. Seryn was the last name standing, so to speak, and fans have freely invented their own connotations — serenity, serenade, serendipity — in the years that followed.

Though Denton-rooted, only a few of Seryn's members studied music at the University of North Texas, home of a music studies program with national renown. What proved essential was the city's wide-open, fertile music scene in which Seryn sprouted. "The Denton scene was so unbelievable, so much talent and creativity there," Allen said. "Everybody was so serious and so passionate about music. It was a totally different world."

Seryn's lineup has changed over time as has its home and, to some extent, its sound. What's still there, though, is a shared passion for making music, one deepened by years of creating and performing together. That's what they'll bring to their spot at Common Grounds, Allen said. "Come out and see some guys just as passionate about music as they've always been," he said.

