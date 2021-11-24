Shaker Hymns shakes again at Backyard show

When San Marcos-rooted band Shaker Hymns cranks up, it’s clear the emphasis is on the first word of its name.

The Texas southern rock quartet, headed by lead singer, writer and guitarist Nyles Robakiewicz, aims to get its listeners shaking to its driving groove. At the same time, don’t discount the hymns, the lyrics that Robakiewicz sets to those rhythms.

After a year largely sidelined due to COVID-19 shutdowns and limitations, the band spent much of 2021 regaining its momentum and returning to building its base. That’s what brings Shaker Hymns back to The Backyard on Friday night, with new single “Yours Truly” to promote.

“The fall has been pretty busy. We’ve been touring pretty much every corner of Texas,” explained Robakiewicz, speaking by phone while the band was on the road after an Amarillo gig.

What Waco fans will get on Friday is a set of original music. The band is working on a new CD and took advantage of its COVID-19 pause to write and refocus. “We’ve been working pretty hard on being creative,” he said. “COVID solidified the fact that we really enjoy what we are doing. Somehow, we made it through to the other side.”