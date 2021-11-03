Shane & Shane = Bible & music at local fundraiser

That career began as a result of faith-changed lives that they sing about, Barnard said. Both were business majors at Texas A&M University when Barnard’s friendship with Everett, which started with music, led to his conversion in April 1997.

Worship songs that Everett was playing for an apartment complex fellowship led to performances at coffeehouses, then churches, youth groups and more before the two realized they were in this for a career and calling. “We’ve been answering the phone and saying ‘yes’ ever since,” Everett said.

The two split their Sundays between performing at other churches and their home of Watermark Community Church in Dallas.

While many of their live performances are church-related, Friday’s concert is one aimed at providing physical help for those who need it.

The aid for Shepherd’s Heart mobile food pantry comes after more than a year of increased demand for food in the community, due to work, school and family disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Shepherd’s Heart food pantry has been one of the leading distributors of food to families in need in Waco.

“There are a lot of hurting people around us and the Lord gives us a balm for the soul,” Barnard said.

