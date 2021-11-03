Shane & Shane = Bible & music at local fundraiser

Christian worship musicians Shane Everett and Shane Barnard, best known as the duo Shane & Shane, say their Friday night concert at Harris Creek Baptist Church is aimed at raising funds for the Shepherd’s Heart mobile food pantry, but that won’t change its content or theme.
It’s all about praising God and helping other Christians do the same. “We’re known for singing the Bible. That’s what we do,” Everett said in a recent phone interview with the two Shanes.
A quick scan of the music that Shane & Shane are best known for illustrates that point, with multiple songs drawn from the Bible’s book of Psalms and texts from familiar Scripture-based hymns.
Barnard jumped in with the appropriate verse, Colossians 3:16, in which the Apostle Paul urges his fellow believers to strengthen each other through “psalms, hymns and songs.” “That’s a big verse for us,” he said. It’s also the title of their latest recording, “Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs, Vol. 1.”
The Dallas-based duo’s emphasis on the use of music to strengthen faith led them seven years ago to start their Worship Initiative, an online resource for church worship teams and leaders that includes instrumental instruction videos, song chords and lyrics. That continues the prolific output of the twosome, who have recorded more than two dozen praise and worship, two holiday and two live albums in slightly more than two decades.
That career began as a result of faith-changed lives that they sing about, Barnard said. Both were business majors at Texas A&M University when Barnard’s friendship with Everett, which started with music, led to his conversion in April 1997.
Worship songs that Everett was playing for an apartment complex fellowship led to performances at coffeehouses, then churches, youth groups and more before the two realized they were in this for a career and calling. “We’ve been answering the phone and saying ‘yes’ ever since,” Everett said.
The two split their Sundays between performing at other churches and their home of Watermark Community Church in Dallas.
While many of their live performances are church-related, Friday’s concert is one aimed at providing physical help for those who need it.
The aid for Shepherd’s Heart mobile food pantry comes after more than a year of increased demand for food in the community, due to work, school and family disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Shepherd’s Heart food pantry has been one of the leading distributors of food to families in need in Waco.
“There are a lot of hurting people around us and the Lord gives us a balm for the soul,” Barnard said.