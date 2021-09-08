Singer, guitarist Steve Wariner finally back at Waco Hippodrome

Country singer, songwriter and master guitarist Steve Wariner has a little bit of momentum and more than a little excitement heading into Saturday’s concert at the Waco Hippodrome.

Last month, he joined fellow country star Clint Black in a live, sold-out show, a novel experience for the two of them after pandemic shutdowns of more than a year. It’s been some time since Wariner toured with the frequency he did in his heyday of the 1990s and 2000s, but nothing prepared him for 2020, when he said he “played four shows and three were in empty buildings.”

That wasn’t all he did last year, of course. He and his wife started a “Wariner Wednesday” where he performed online from his studio to a surprising response, but touring as he knew it took a break.

Until now.

Wariner will make up a show twice postponed at the Waco Hippodrome and he’s eager to get back to playing and singing for a live audience. Expect plenty of hits and a dose of the guitar playing that made Wariner only one of five country musicians deemed a Chet Atkins Certified Guitar Player.

Atkins was a pivotal part of Wariner’s early years as a musician, from playing and career advice freely given to the personal example of what it took to become one of Nashville’s legendary guitar players.