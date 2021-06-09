Stars Over Texas Jamboree returns with new Hippodrome location

The change will move the traditional country/patriotic/Christian music revue from the library’s 350-seat auditorium to the larger Hippodrome, which presently seats some 200 people on its main floor and 150 more in the balcony.

That capacity will expand in August when tables are removed, said Bradshaw, who anticipated the revue’s music reach will broaden in the future as well to include local jazz, mariachi and classic rock artists.

The first show back has the jamboree reprising one of its most popular shows, its “Golden Oldies” one, which showcases traditional country and pop standards by such jamboree favorites as Brenda Cheek, Ken Elliott as Elvis, Royce Montgomery, saxophonist Greg Bashara, trumpeter J.R. Sanchez and the jamboree’s house band led by James Guest, a former member of Reba McEntire’s band and a Branson veteran musician.

Those attending the jamboree can buy alcoholic beverages at the Hippodrome although organizers will relocate the jamboree’s gospel shows to another place out of consideration for gospel fans uncomfortable with or unwilling to mix gospel music and alcohol. Jamboree partner Ralph Sparks said the next gospel show is planned for 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Western Heights Baptist Church with another in the works for November.