Stephen Heyde leads Baylor Symphony for last time on Tuesday

Baylor University professor of orchestral studies and conductor-in-residence Stephen Heyde will take the conductor’s podium Tuesday night to lead the 90-player Baylor Symphony Orchestra for the last time before his retirement from the Baylor School of Music.

Heyde, 72, is retiring from Baylor next month after 38 years with the music school. Tuesday’s concert at Baylor’s Jones Concert Hall will cover a long span of time as well, with the world premiere of a 21st-century composition, a 18th-century Mozart piano concerto and 19th-century symphonic poem on the program.

Pianist and Yale University music school dean Robert Blocker was the Baylor music school dean who hired Heyde in 1984 and he returns to Baylor as guest artist to play Mozart’s Concerto No. 23 with the student orchestra. In addition to his leadership of Yale School of Music, Blocker keeps up his skills as a concert pianist and has performed across the United States as well as Europe, Asia and Mexico in his career.

The piano concerto follows the concert opener of Scott McAllister’s Symphony No. 1, “The Bear,” commissioned for the Baylor School of Music’s centennial year in 2021. McAllister, Baylor professor of composition and a colleague of Heyde, has dedicated his four-movement work to Heyde and his years with the BSO.

The concert will close with Richard Strauss’ 1889 tone poem “Death and Transfiguration,” a musical imagining of a man’s death and the transport of his soul to a peaceful afterlife. The BSO concert is free and will be livestreamed at baylor.edu/music/live.

Heyde and former music Dean Emeritus Daniel Sternberg have been the BSO’s only permanent conductors since its creation 76 years ago. Under Heyde’s leadership, the Baylor orchestra has grown to a nationally recognized ensemble. The BSO has won the American Prize in Orchestral Performance five times in the last seven years with multiple performances at the College Orchestra Directors Association, the American String Teachers Association and Texas Music Educators Association. Heyde also has led the student orchestra abroad in concerts in Belgium and Costa Rica.

Former Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra music director Miguel Harth-Bedoya will succeed Heyde this fall as BSO conductor and professor of orchestral studies. Heyde also is music director of the Waco Symphony Orchestra, a position he’s held for 35 years. He’ll lead the WSO Thursday night in a program of movie music for its 2021-22 season closer.

Baylor Symphony Orchestra

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor University's McCrary Music Building.

Admission: Free.

