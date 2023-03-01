Steven Curtis Chapman, one of Christian music's most famous and popular singer-songwriters, will bring his "Still" tour to the Waco Hippodrome at 7 p.m. Friday.

Chapman is touring in support of his album "Still," released last October and whose singles "Still," "Don't Lose Heart" and "I'm Alive" are presently enjoying success. Friday's concert was approaching sellout status as of midweek.

With more than 11 million albums sold, 50 No. 1 singles, five Grammy Awards and 59 Dove Awards amassed over his three-decade career, Chapman is one of the most successful artists in contemporary Christian music, but one whose songs are part of worship services in churches around the world.

He recently became the first Christian music songwriter to win a BMI Icon Award, one whose previous winners include Dolly Parton, Sting, Merle Haggard, Brian Wilson, Carole King and Barry Manilow.

Waco is familiar territory for Chapman. In addition to the concerts he has performed here over the years, his daughter Emily, executive director of the foundation Show Hope, graduated from Baylor University in 2010. His sons Will and Caleb, both musicians, have played Waco with their bands and Will married Baylor student Jillian Edwards, a singer-songwriter as well who performed locally while at Baylor.