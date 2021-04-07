Sunny Sweeney comes to Waco with new work in tow

Surviving a year where gigs and touring were largely sidelined by COVID-19 considerations taught Texas country singer Sunny Sweeney the lesson to work with what’s in front of you.
So when the audio from a November livestreamed show from the Machine Shop Recording Studios proved good enough to release on its own, she and her crew did just that, turning it into her fifth album, “Live from the Machine Shop Recording Studio.”
And when social distancing considerations and travel restrictions chilled in-person songwriting, Sweeney, 44, and her lyrical colleagues went online into Zoom sessions that proved equal measures of writing and emotionally necessary social interaction.
The new music that resulted from both will spice up Sweeney’s return to Waco Friday night when she and her band perform at The Backyard. This weekend kicks off an April that has them performing 11 shows in eight states.
“We’re trying to keep our ducks in a row and get to the gigs as soon as we can,” she said, taking a break from a Zoom writing session from her Austin home. “We’re trying to get back to a normal life again.”
When Sweeney’s back home, she’s working with producer and songwriter Paul Cauthen on a yet unnamed studio album. In a 15-year career, the Houston-born musician has built a reputation for personal, emotional lyrics drawn from life, coupled to spirited rock and honky tonk. Any new directions in the album ahead? She notes she’s been listening to a lot of Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac, which might point to a driving Americana feel. Sweeney, after all, opened for Bob Seger on the latter’s farewell tour in 2019.
There’s something about singing with a Texas accent, though. “I could sing the phone book and it’d be a country song,” she said with a chuckle.
Returning to Waco means a homecoming of sorts for her guitarist, Waco native Harley Husbands, and a visit to Schmaltz’s for some beer cheese soup and a sandwich, she said.
Sweeney’s ready to get back in front of an audience for some of the same reasons that writing with others on Zoom has proved rewarding over the last year — a chance to interact with others. “It’s forced all of us to be more communicative. Some of my friends haven’t seen each other in more than a year,” she said.
Performing again brings back that personal contact and it’s not just the musicians who’ve been changed over the last year. “Audiences are quiet and respectful and listening. I love it,” she said. “But I’m never taking another gig for granted — ever.”