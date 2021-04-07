Sunny Sweeney comes to Waco with new work in tow

Surviving a year where gigs and touring were largely sidelined by COVID-19 considerations taught Texas country singer Sunny Sweeney the lesson to work with what’s in front of you.

So when the audio from a November livestreamed show from the Machine Shop Recording Studios proved good enough to release on its own, she and her crew did just that, turning it into her fifth album, “Live from the Machine Shop Recording Studio.”

And when social distancing considerations and travel restrictions chilled in-person songwriting, Sweeney, 44, and her lyrical colleagues went online into Zoom sessions that proved equal measures of writing and emotionally necessary social interaction.

The new music that resulted from both will spice up Sweeney’s return to Waco Friday night when she and her band perform at The Backyard. This weekend kicks off an April that has them performing 11 shows in eight states.

“We’re trying to keep our ducks in a row and get to the gigs as soon as we can,” she said, taking a break from a Zoom writing session from her Austin home. “We’re trying to get back to a normal life again.”