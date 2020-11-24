Surviving, stronger: Cody Canada returns to Waco, looking ahead after challenging year

The new material he’s come up with is shaped by who he is now: older, wiser, a father of two teenage sons and husband, and perhaps a little COVID-19 stir crazy from earlier in the year. “I’m an observational writer. It’s hard for me to write about the same four walls I’m looking at,” he said. So what has he observed over the last year? Politics, race, civil unrest, COVID-19.

Don’t expect him to dwell there, though. One of the COVID-19 lessons learned is the cost effectiveness of releasing his songs online as they’re ready, without stockpiling them for future albums. Today’s fans are more likely to listen single by single rather than by complete album, he noted, and technology allows quality recording without the need for a professional studio. That realization persuaded Canada’s wife Shannon, his business manager, to go along with his dream of building a home studio, he said.

A second COVID lesson came through weeks of scrambling to cover revenue lost by cancelled gigs and tours. Cody and Shannon were determined to keep paying their band. Cody cobbled together online Zoom shows and private gigs while Shannon ran their School of Rock franchise in New Braunfels. The school, in its third year, saw its enrollment drop by nearly two-thirds as weeks of COVID-19 shutdowns hit the pocketbooks of students’ parents, but has since rebounded to approach pre-pandemic levels, he said.