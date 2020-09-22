Television series, website boost local musicians, venues

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With music stages largely quiet due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions, fans of local music and musicians soon will see other ways of keeping up with the local music scene.

The Music Association of Central Texas is starting an artist-of-the-month emphasis to highlight some of its members through online video and a Spotify playlist while and the long-running video series “Texas Music Cafe,” in its 23rd year, is creating a 10-episode adaptation that Waco television station KXXV-TV will broadcast on Sunday afternoons beginning Oct. 4.

The first artist profiled in the MACT series is veteran Waco guitarist Frank Exum and upcoming months will spotlight John Holt of Temple, Jonna Mae, James Stone and the Deep Sleepers, said MACT president Tom Clark. The intent of the video profiles, to be seen on the organization’s website mactx.org, is to increase awareness of local musicians at a time when live performances are limited, he said.

“Texas Music Cafe: Destination Waco” will look at Waco’s varied music scene with themed episodes drawing on the deep video archives of the “Texas Music Cafe,” seen on television and online for more than two decades.