Texas country singer Jon Wolfe prepares for spring

Texas country singer-songwriter Jon Wolfe took a break in the work at hand for a quick phone interview earlier this week and the work at hand was a good sign: He and his wife Amber were in Austin cleaning up the tour bus to get ready for several days of shows.

One of the shows is Friday's Waco appearance with Clay Hollis at The Backyard, sandwiched between gigs in Buda and the Houston area, and he was looking forward to playing before friendly audiences of loyal fans. After more than a year of touring and live performances upended by the coronavirus pandemic and its disruptions, any time back on stage playing music was a good thing, he said.

"We're trying to perform for our fans who have stood by us ... We've been supported by these folks for years," he said.

A schedule break to film a music video follows this March round of live concerts, but Wolfe said the work is underway to start gearing up for what he thinks will be a healthy rebound in live music, though likely later than sooner this year. "We're preparing the music front to come back strong. I think we'll see a big revival of live music," he said.