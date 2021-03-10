Texas country singer Jon Wolfe prepares for spring

Texas country singer-songwriter Jon Wolfe took a break in the work at hand for a quick phone interview earlier this week and the work at hand was a good sign: He and his wife Amber were in Austin cleaning up the tour bus to get ready for several days of shows.
One of the shows is Friday's Waco appearance with Clay Hollis at The Backyard, sandwiched between gigs in Buda and the Houston area, and he was looking forward to playing before friendly audiences of loyal fans. After more than a year of touring and live performances upended by the coronavirus pandemic and its disruptions, any time back on stage playing music was a good thing, he said.
"We're trying to perform for our fans who have stood by us ... We've been supported by these folks for years," he said.
A schedule break to film a music video follows this March round of live concerts, but Wolfe said the work is underway to start gearing up for what he thinks will be a healthy rebound in live music, though likely later than sooner this year. "We're preparing the music front to come back strong. I think we'll see a big revival of live music," he said.
The Oklahoma-raised country traditionalist and his band had considerable momentum heading into 2020. Four popular studio albums had spawned 12 consecutive No. 1 radio hits, his songs were generating 34 million streams on Spotify and Wolfe's branded tequila, Juan Lobo, was starting to draw attention.
The loss of live shows due to community lockdowns, capacity limits and bar closings, however, chilled the music side of his career while the loss of alcohol sales at bars hit, naturally, his tequila business.
After much of a year spent in survival mode and mourning the death of his stage manager Conrad Soriano Jr., who died in July of COVID-19, Wolfe is guardedly optimistic about the year ahead. There's a new full album awaiting release likely at summer's end. "It's probably my most substantial album release, a full 16-song record where I returned to writing again," Wolfe said.
He, his producer and songwriting partner teamed to write 10 of the 16 cuts, but — sorry, fans at Friday's concert — it'll be under wraps until closer to its planned release in Austin.
On the tequila front, a year spent pushing Juan Lobo's digital presence saw a growing fan base — growing more from a taste for the product than Wolfe's celebrity name. Its Blanco label won a gold medal for its taste and quality from the USA Spirits Ratings in November with Juan Lobo's Reposado and Añejo labels taking silver medals. "(Fans) are buying it way more for the taste — which is really what I wanted," said Wolfe.
Gov. Greg Abbott's March 2 order to end state-mandated masking and open restaurants and other businesses to 100% capacity promises to give a shot in the arm to live music venues shuttered or limited for more than a year due to the pandemic. However, a cautious Wolfe knows it will take time before audiences feel comfortable enough to return to the crowded live performances of his pre-pandemic appearances.
"We take it seriously. We've got to get rid of that wild card," he said. "When we get there, I think we'll see a lot of folks coming out to shows again."
The Backyard will continue its limited concert capacity and distancing measures on Friday, but partner Brian Brown said the restaurant is encouraging "continued safe practices and respect of other patrons."
Wolfe's Friday concert, with Clay Hollis as opener, will feature his core four-piece band and a playlist freshened by less-performed songs pulled from his four studio albums. There may be an occasion flake of rust, but if Wolfe or his players should flub some words or an intro, they'll keep rolling. "We're not there yet, but the band is playing great right now," he said. "We may be a little rusty ... but we're a little tougher now, too."