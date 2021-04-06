 Skip to main content
Texas country singer Sam Riggs to play pop-up show on Wednesday
Texas country singer-songwriter Sam Riggs will play a pop-up show at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, that will double as a live premiere of his new single "Wasteland" and will feature some filming for a music video.

The show will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Infamous Ink parking lot, 933 Lake Air Drive, with food from Uncle Dan's Barbecue, giveaways and tattoo specials from the shop, which is marking its 10th anniversary this year.

The first 20 people there will get a free signed poster and free barbecue.

