Texas country vet Roger Creager back in ‘turbocharged’ action in Waco

Texas country veteran Roger Creager knows his Friday show at The Backyard won't feel like most of his shows last year even if it sells out, but he's okay with that.
State COVID-19 guidelines on venue capacity and audience spacing will mean fewer fans than he and his band usually draw and the math toward profitability is still being worked out. But when you can count on one hand the number of shows you've done since March, any performance before a paying audience is welcome. Given an alternative of a widescale venue shutdown like Texas bars and concert venues encountered in the spring, Creager's more than willing to try and work within the guidelines.
"We're hopeful. We've been unable to play much at all," he said in a recent phone interview from his home outside Houston. "It's been really hard on musicians and, certainly, bars, too. We're trying to figure out how to make these smaller social distancing shows work for now."
The unresolved question for Creager, 49, and other popular veteran performers is how to shift from a business plan built on big crowds, which Creager and his band regularly drew, to one where audiences may be half or one-quarter the size.
Still, half is better than none and the Texas country musician is ready for that.
"Hopefully, we will continue to inch back into normalcy. We have concerts on the books for the first time since March," he said.
Is he rusty? "Absolutely," he laughed. "But I would like to think charmingly so. As far as the music is concerned, we're handling that pretty well. The music has not suffered, but the vibe onstage may be a little rusty."
That vibe likely is too deeply grooved to collect much rust after more than 20 years as a performer, eight albums and six charted singles under his belt. Creager, 49, admits that it's the feeling he gets when playing in front of thousands of fans that he enjoys most and he worries that COVID-19 fears and protocols may push the possibility of large audiences farther into the future.
"I hate that," he said of fears of large gatherings. "It's a wonderful feeling and an electricity (playing for a crowd)."
Though other bands and musicians shifted to performing via online livestreaming during their COVID-19 downtimes, that option didn't appeal to Creager, though he has participated in a Kevin Fowler livestream and a "Live from Gruene Hall" one.
"(Livestreams) don't capture the essence of what I do . . . I didn't see the benefit for my own career so I wasn't interested," he said. "The strange thing is you're standing alone, performing to a camera. There's no applause, zero interaction from an audience — and then you see there are 4,700 people watching."
He is writing some new songs with an eye for his first album since 2015's "Gulf Coast Time" sometime next year. Planning on updating that album to "COVID Time," perhaps? "Absolutely not," he replied. "There's nothing in this year I want to repeat."
Creager's guardedly optimistic about the fall. He and his five-piece band have several dates ahead and a Billy Bob's Texas show in Fort Worth that's been postponed twice since May is back on the books for October.
Friday night offers a chance to reconnect in person with Waco fans. "They haven't seen us in awhile. They can see me and my band enthusiastically back to playing music," he said. "They can enjoy the moment and the energy and the music and the night. We're an enjoyable band and I think we'll be turbocharged."
