Texas country vet Roger Creager back in ‘turbocharged’ action in Waco

Is he rusty? "Absolutely," he laughed. "But I would like to think charmingly so. As far as the music is concerned, we're handling that pretty well. The music has not suffered, but the vibe onstage may be a little rusty."

That vibe likely is too deeply grooved to collect much rust after more than 20 years as a performer, eight albums and six charted singles under his belt. Creager, 49, admits that it's the feeling he gets when playing in front of thousands of fans that he enjoys most and he worries that COVID-19 fears and protocols may push the possibility of large audiences farther into the future.

"I hate that," he said of fears of large gatherings. "It's a wonderful feeling and an electricity (playing for a crowd)."

Though other bands and musicians shifted to performing via online livestreaming during their COVID-19 downtimes, that option didn't appeal to Creager, though he has participated in a Kevin Fowler livestream and a "Live from Gruene Hall" one.

"(Livestreams) don't capture the essence of what I do . . . I didn't see the benefit for my own career so I wasn't interested," he said. "The strange thing is you're standing alone, performing to a camera. There's no applause, zero interaction from an audience — and then you see there are 4,700 people watching."