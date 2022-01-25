Texas country's Jon Stork brings 'rockytonk' to Backyard stage

"Rockytonk" hasn't entered the vernacular of Texas country music, but singer-songwriter Jon Stork has just started.
Stork, who performs Saturday at The Backyard, coined the word to describe his music, but when pressed for a definition, it comes down to a sensibility as much as a sound.
"It's music you can dance to and not just drink beer to," he said in a recent phone interview while headed to a songwriting session in College Station. "It's stories with the melodies — just good music. I don't think it needs to be more complicated than that."
Stork later said it's more like the country music in the ’80s and ’90s that he listened to while growing up on a ranch southwest of Houston with an older brother who played in a band. Music and making it gradually took over his time while attending the University of Houston. It proved more rewarding than the sales job he held after college and he jumped into it as a career about seven years ago.
He's been working his way up the ladder since then, opening for such Texas artists as Randall King and Roger Creager as he builds a statewide and regional following. His own material started to get traction with the 2017 release of his EP "In Your Radio," followed by the strong radio response to his single "One Night Stand" and his first album "Radio Cowboy" in 2019. Two singles from that, "Facts and Lies" and "Another Town," hit the top of the Texas radio charts and his current "Rodeo Blues" has extended his popularity with more than 200,000 streams to date.
Stork and his band were surprised at how far their music had spread when they heard fans at a South Dakota concert singing their songs.
He stayed busy writing during a pandemic shutdown of more than a year with writing sessions with "friends, acquaintances and new friends." As a result, Stork feels he's in a good place as he gets back on the road, both in Texas and with a Midwest tour of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Stork releases a new single, "Blood," next month and there's more recording planned for the spring with a possible release later this year.
"It's kinda crazy, but everything we needed to keep growing we did. It's pretty amazing," he said.
The Houston-born Stork acknowledges that Texas is a highly competitive market for a musician to make his mark, but he relishes the challenge and says staying true to the rockytonk he hears in his soul will pay off.
"You have to show up and put the work in and know that patience is still a virtue," he said. "I've been doing this for seven years. There's no overnight success."