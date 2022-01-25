Texas country's Jon Stork brings 'rockytonk' to Backyard stage

"Rockytonk" hasn't entered the vernacular of Texas country music, but singer-songwriter Jon Stork has just started.

Stork, who performs Saturday at The Backyard, coined the word to describe his music, but when pressed for a definition, it comes down to a sensibility as much as a sound.

"It's music you can dance to and not just drink beer to," he said in a recent phone interview while headed to a songwriting session in College Station. "It's stories with the melodies — just good music. I don't think it needs to be more complicated than that."

Stork later said it's more like the country music in the ’80s and ’90s that he listened to while growing up on a ranch southwest of Houston with an older brother who played in a band. Music and making it gradually took over his time while attending the University of Houston. It proved more rewarding than the sales job he held after college and he jumped into it as a career about seven years ago.