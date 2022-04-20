Texas guitar great Jimmie Vaughan reopens Waco's Brazos Nights series

The city’s Brazos Nights outdoor concert series kicks off its Friday night return to downtown after a two-year pandemic pause with famed Texas blues-rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, but no one’s singing the blues about it.

For Vaughan, one of Texas’ legendary guitar players both with his Fabulous Thunderbirds of the 1970s and ’80s and then as a solo artist, Waco means coming back after a long absence to territory he knew well as his career broadened beyond the Dallas clubs where he and his younger brother Stevie Ray cut their teeth in the 1950s and ’60s.

Waco then often meant the Abraxas Club, where rock and rhythm-and-blues bands from Austin and Dallas stopped off to play, then later venues like The Waterworks and even the Waco Hippodrome.

“We used to play Waco quite a lot back in the 1970s, with the Thunderbirds. And we played at the Abraxas Club, too — played there for years,” the Austin-based Vaughan recalled in a recent phone interview. “But I haven’t played Waco in a long time. I’m very excited.”

He and his band come to Waco with a show partially shaped by Vaughan’s latest major project, a career-spanning 5-CD boxed set “The Jimmie Vaughan Story” whose 96 songs include many unreleased cuts from nearly 20 studio albums.

“I had a lot of stuff collected over the years in a storeroom where I kept all of it. ... You know, you gather your material and make an album from it and there’s stuff left over, for whatever reason. A lot of this we just ran out of room (on an album),” the 71-year-old guitarist said.

Did revisiting a career’s worth of recordings show him how his playing changed over the decades? Vaughan’s not sure his play has changed much from the days when he was soaking up blues music as a Dallas teenager, then letting it flow through his fingers.

“When I first started playing, I imagined if I was in the room with all my heroes: B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Albert King, playing ‘roundie-roundie,’” he said. “I always tried to look for my own spin on things.”

As for what that spin was, he goes back to his fingers doing the talking. “I think you can still recognize me. I try to play what I feel and work hard having my own sound,” he said. “It’s difficult to talk about. It’s easier to play,” he said.

Though he found his style hard to verbalize, five decades of fans have followed him for his searing riffs as lead guitarist to chugging rhythm lines when others would take the lead. It’s a sound honed from the days when the Austin-based Fabulous Thunderbirds won national attention for their hard-driving sound to Vaughan’s post T-bird days with a blues-rock trio and as a solo artist with an assortment of backing musicians.

Touching base with his past songs triggered his familiar style of recording, where he’d set down a line or a song, come back to it later to flesh out, then finally release a collection of songs into album form. To follow up a career retrospective, Vaughan wants fans to know there’s still more where it comes from. “I’m getting ready to make a new album. You get an idea and you just go and do it. But you have to dip the pen in ink before you can write,” he laughed.

Compared to his early days in Dallas where he worked construction and as a city sanitation worker to make ends meet for his wife and son, just playing music now is as good as it gets, he said.

“What can I say? I’m still playing and I still love it,” he said. “What’s not to like?”

Opening for Vaughan and his band is Dallas rock band Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights, also making a return to Waco.

The concert kicks off the city’s outdoor Brazos Nights concert series, which returns to downtown Waco after a two-year pause due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Ongoing renovation of the Waco Suspension Bridge will move the series from its usual location at Indian Spring Park to Heritage Square at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

Heritage Square can accommodate a typical Brazos Nights crowd, but more of the area is concrete than grass-covered grounds. “Definitely bring your lawn chairs,” advised city community promotions specialist Megan Davis.

Those attending can bring coolers with food and drink, though glass bottles are not allowed. Neither are pets, even on a leash. Seven food trucks will sell food and drink on site.

