Texas singer-songwriter Curtis Grimes finds life in music, faith

Texas country singer-songwriter Curtis Grimes may reference heartache in his latest single to top the Texas country radio charts, "Ain't Worth the Heartache," but it's not accompanying this stage of his career.

The single, No. 1 last week on the Texas Regional Radio Report, is the 14th of his career and follows "Curtis Grimes" hitting No. 1 on iTunes as well as a recent Male Vocalist of the Year nomination by the Inspirational Country Music Association.

They're the latest career honors for the 36-year-old Gilmer native, adding to his quarterfinals finish in the 2011 season of the television vocal competition "The Voice" and a 2019 Entertainer of the Year and Christian Country Song of the Year from the Texas Country Music Association.

Grimes, 36, takes it in stride, preferring to keep his focus on balancing music, family and faith — all of which flavor the songs he writes.

He brings his five-piece band to The Backyard on Friday night, with the Justin Hewitt Band as opening act, after a May 6 acoustic show in Waco at Cafe de Luis. It's a comfortable venue for Grimes and one that appears in one of his music videos. "It's our fourth or fifth show at The Backyard. We shot a music video there of the worship part of our concert," he said in a phone interview from his home in San Antonio.

The worship segment is a standing part of his concerts and fits with the faith-based country music that Grimes writes and performs. Grimes also is involved in the evangelistic outreach Ten Finger Ministry, which distributes Bibles and faith-based media.

He comes to Waco with some new music that fans will hear in the weeks ahead. "I just recorded nine new songs and we'll be trickling them out this year," he said.

Has his music changed over the more than a decade that he's been performing? It's still upbeat, he said, and tends to track his life, which includes being father to a four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son. "Having a family changes that a lot. ... As life happens, you adjust," he said.

What's ahead? Promoting the album and current single, dropping new music and performing across Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. The latter involves travel, but Grimes doesn't consider it touring. "For us, we kind of do it year-round," he said.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.