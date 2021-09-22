The Lone Bellow brings energetic Americana to Magnolia show

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down gigs and engagements for more than a year, with the group’s latest album “Half Moon Light” arriving during that time, but Pipkin sees a silver lining in all that: a fourth album currently in the works that finds The Lone Bellow in a happier place. “(It’s) been good for us. It gave us time to reassess why we do what we do,” she said. “We found a new love for songwriting and performance and it’s light-hearted, fun music we’re writing,” she said.

A shared love for music and performing is what pulled the band together over time and distance. She met Williams at her brother’s wedding and the two ended up singing the ceremony’s recessional before continuing on their different ways.

A few years passed with the Pipkins in Beijing, China after graduation from college in 2007, juggling jobs that included her teaching English as a second language, recording English-Chinese textbooks and the two performing as a duo in hotels and clubs. “We became adults then. It was an incredible formative experience,” she said of their five years overseas. During that time, Williams reached out via MySpace to ask if she was interested in a performing group. Williams had found the journal writing he had undertaken after a serious injury to his wife had inspired him to go into songwriting and performing.