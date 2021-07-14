The Suffers bring musical cure to Magnolia Press

Bassist Adam Castenada and vocalist Pat Kelly started the Houston band in 2011, with Franklin, a multi-year winner of Best Female Vocalist honors at the Houston Press Music Awards, taking over lead vocals shortly thereafter. Its growing popularity soared in 2015, thanks to appearances at Austin’s South By Southwest Music Festival, a “Late Night With David Letterman” appearance on national television, and tours of the East and West Coasts and the South.

That was the year The Suffers — its name a reference from a 1978 Jamaican movie “Rockers,” which identified artists as sufferers — had to decide whether to quit their day jobs. It wasn’t easy. Franklin was in an oil and gas trading company, another member a NASA contractor with a teacher and a welder also contemplating career changes, she said.

“We were looking at saying sayonara to our 401(k) and insurance. It was a really risky thing to do,” she said.

A few years after going forward with their music, The Suffers saw the pandemic shut down venues and touring for more than a year. It didn’t kill the band, though, and sharpened the perspective on why their music was important.

“Music is healing. During the pandemic, that became real for me, more than it has ever been,” Franklin said.