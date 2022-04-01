Thoughts on Lyle Lovett and the Waco Symphony

Context can shape how we perceive and receive a performance, and some of my reaction to Lyle Lovett's concert with the Waco Symphony Orchestra last Monday, March 28, stemmed from the Academy Awards ceremony the night before.

Actually, my reaction was to the reaction: Minutes after actor Will Smith slapped comic-actor Chris Rock over a low joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, my Twitter and Facebook feeds went into high churn.

And churned on nearly every conceivable angle to the incident. It was the sort of controversy that social media thrives on, but it also felt like a major portion of the world was wearing their emotions on their sleeves, waiting for something, anything, to be passionate about or angry over.

Forget polarization. This was fragmentation and seemingly instantaneous, a thousand tempests brewing in thousands of teapots.

Which made Lovett's Waco concert with his five-piece Acoustic Group such a welcome contrast: a full Waco Hall assembled for little more than to enjoy an evening of music, which they did.

Lovett, his group tight and purring like clockwork after two months of performances, and the equally professional WSO delivered the music part.

The WSO's backing, led by Music Director Stephen Heyde from arrangements by Nashville composer and arranger Don Hart, in the audience on Monday, amplified the emotion on numbers like "Here I Am," "12th of June" and "Cowboy Man" among others, providing swelling strings, melodic lines from woodwinds and percussive accents from horns and percussion — sometimes to the point of swamping Lovett's vocals.

Lovett's songs, drawn from his deep appreciation of a glorious Americana amalgam of country, gospel, rhythm-and-blues, rock ’n’ roll and more, are musically effective and communicative, though not necessarily complex. Songs that expressed, as often as not, love, longing and laughter — feelings that touched and reminded us of a common humanity in the room.

Lovett's soft-spoken, easy banter between numbers set the tone with a wry, self-deprecating humor and personal stories about himself and his family ties, which turned out to stretch to the early years of Texas itself.

He felt so comfortable in himself and with his fans that he shared about his years growing up in the Lutheran church and included a number orchestrated by his church's music director.

He was a gracious guest artist, taking the time to recognize Heyde for his impending retirement from Baylor University and possibly the WSO, allowing the audience to show its appreciation — a classy gesture.

A concert of good music expertly executed, charming stories, and a decency and courtesy to all proved soothing and healing in a world that sometimes seems consumed with shallow chatter, division and, well, meanness.

Music can do that. The arts can do that. And no one slapped Lyle over it.

